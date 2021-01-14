IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat.(HT Photo)
india news

Harish Rawat insists Congress names a ‘CM face’ for Uttarakhand polls

  • Harish Rawat claimed that he has ruled himself out of the top job in the state.
READ FULL STORY
By Kalyan Das | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 05:04 PM IST

Congress national general secretary and former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat has sparked a debate in the party by insisting that it should declare its chief ministerial candidate for the 2022 assembly election.

Rawat had recently said that the party leadership should declare the CM face for the polls which would help end the factionalism and clear confusion among party workers.

On Tuesday, he took to social media urging the party national leadership to declare Pritam Singh, Uttarakhand Congress unit president as the CM face for 2022. In the same media post he also named leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh as another possible candidate saying he "doesn't have a problem with her either as the CM face."


His statements have made the state leadership including Singh and Hridayesh uneasy. Both Singh and Hridayesh have been saying that the party would fight the elections under a "collective leadership."


In one of his social media posts on Tuesday, Rawat wrote, "Pritam Singh is our ‘General’ (Senapati). Hence, I request the leadership to declare him the CM face of Congress in 2022 polls. I will also welcome the name of Hridayesh as I have already ended the speculations regarding my name for the same."


In the same post, he also underlined that he wants to exit the “collective leadership.”

"I request the party leadership to free me from the collective leadership as sometimes it is also important for one to stay free. Also, the debacle of 2017 polls has made me a burden on the state leadership which I want to end by keeping myself away."


Even before the unease that his posts had sparked died down, he put out another post on Wednesday saying he would “stand behind whosoever the party declares the CM face."


"From a strategic point of view also, it is important to do so as it would end the winning streak of BJP. It could be our strategy to go in with a Congress CM face vs a BJP CM face. I believe doing so will improve the party’s performance in 2022," he said.


Amid the discomfort in the Congress, Pritam Singh tried to play it down saying that it was Rawat’s “personal suggestion.”


"Declaring CM face is his suggestion. Our party had earlier fought the previous assembly polls without declaring the CM face whether it was 2002, 2007 or 2012. We will do the same in 2022 also. Moreover, our party state unit in-charge Devendra Yadav has already said that the party would fight the polls under collective leadership and accept whoever the central leadership decides for the CM candidate," said Singh.


Leader of Opposition, Hridayesh however, countered Rawat's suggestion by reminding him of his loss on both seats from where he contested in 2017 as the party's CM face.


"Rawat himself was the CM face in 2017 polls and lost on both the seats from where he fought which anyway was a bad decision. Also, all know we have never declared the CM face before polls. In 2017 when he was the CM face, we failed to win in all the districts which could have given us 13 seats instead of the present 11," she said.


Rawat’s pitch for a chief ministerial face seemingly also has not yet made an impression on the party’s national leadership.

The Congress party’s Uttarakhand in-charge Devendra Yadav said, "We are at present focused on our preparations for the 2022 polls. We will fight it under collective leadership and think about the CM face later after winning it."


MM Semwal, a political observer, believes the “CM face” is a clever card by Rawat to jockey for the chief minister’s post.


"Rawat is a very shrewd and seasoned politician. Whatever he says or does is very well planned and he knows what the results would be. Rawat also knows that he is the only major face for the Congress in Uttarakhand and what he had said about a CM face is just to burnish that image in the state before the polls. If Congress wins the 2022 elections, there is every chance that Rawat will again become the CM and he too knows that," Semwal said.


The ruling BJP insists that a CM face will make no difference to the Congress’ fate in the polls.


"Congress is divided into factions which is an open secret. They are now fighting over the CM face for the next assembly polls which is like swinging a stick in the air. We will win more than 60 seats and again come to power while Congress will keep dreaming to win it," said Bansidhar Bhagat, BJP president in Uttarakhand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. (HT PHOTO).
Over 10 crows were found dead near Raghwa Chapra under the Saraiya police station in Muzaffarpur. (HT PHOTO).
india news

In 2 Bihar villages, over 35 birds found dead, no samples taken before burial

By Ajay Kr Pandey
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:27 AM IST
  • Earlier, more than 125 chickens were found dead in an agricultural field near Patedhi Tilak village under the same police station of the district, sparking panic among villagers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Plea in HC says new WhatsApp policy violates right to privacy

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: A Delhi-based advocate has filed a petition in the Delhi high court, challenging WhatsApp’s new privacy policy and arguing that it violates the right to privacy and jeopardises national security
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

‘In interest of farmers’, member Mann opts out of SC committee

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi: Bhupinder Singh Mann, a key farm union leader appointed by the Supreme Court to a panel it formed to scrutinise three contentious farms laws has declined to be on it, citing the “interests” of farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
The CBI raided 14 places during the day in one of the biggest cases of internal corruption in recent times.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
The CBI raided 14 places during the day in one of the biggest cases of internal corruption in recent times.(HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

CBI books 4 of its own personnel for involvement in alleged bribery racket

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
  • The four men allegedly took huge bribes for compromising investigation into bank fraud against some companies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, a health worker checks a syringe before performing a trial run of COVID-19 vaccine delivery system, as India's prepare to kick off the coronavirus vaccination drive on Jan. 16, in Gauhati, India. There has been growing apprehensions among health care workers after India took a regulatory shortcut to approve a vaccine by Indian drugmaker Bharat Biotech before late clinical trials showed it was effective in preventing illness from coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)(AP)
india news

Both doses should be of same vaccine; pregnant, lactating women must avoid

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST
In a letter to the States/Union Territories, the health ministry has shared the competitive factsheet for both the vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin). They contain information on vaccine platform, physical specifications, dosage, cold storage requirements, contraindications and minor AEFIs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political analysts said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a signal that the party is desperate to rebuild its base in western Odisha that has come under siege from BJP. (FILE PHOTO).
Political analysts said chief minister Naveen Patnaik's visit to Kalahandi amid the Covid-19 pandemic was a signal that the party is desperate to rebuild its base in western Odisha that has come under siege from BJP. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

After 10-month long Covid-19 isolation, Naveen Patnaik holds 1st public meet

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:53 PM IST
  • For Thursday’s meeting in Kalahandi, 2500 people were allowed into a barricaded area after they tested negative for Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Four people dead, six fall ill after consuming poisonous liquor in Bharatpur on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Bharatpur hooch tragedy toll rises to 7, district excise officer, cops suspended

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • Three other men who were being treated in Bharatpur were referred to Jaipur on Thursday morning after their condition deteriorated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MV Jag Anand had been at anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia – with 16 Indians on board – has been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20. (Image used for representation).
MV Jag Anand had been at anchorage near Jingtang port in Hebei province since June 13, while MV Anastasia – with 16 Indians on board – has been on anchorage near Caofeidian port since September 20. (Image used for representation).
india news

‘Working on bringing home 16 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters’: MEA

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • Last week, another 23 Indian sailors stranded in Chinese waters for almost seven months began their journey home after a crew change was arranged for their vessel at a Japanese port.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
Minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.(Reuters File Photo )
india news

India, Oman hold discussions on bilateral cooperation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:20 PM IST
The Indian delegation was led by Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary (CPV&OIA), MEA while the Omani delegation was led by Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali al-Harthy, Undersecretary for Diplomatic Affairs, Foreign Ministry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, said that the next course of action will be decided by the farmers’ union representatives after Friday’s meeting. (ANI)
Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief, said that the next course of action will be decided by the farmers’ union representatives after Friday’s meeting. (ANI)
india news

Darshan Pal welcomes Mann’s decision to recuse himself

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:11 PM IST
  • Earlier on Thursday, Mann recused himself from the committee and said that his allegiance remains with farmers across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said these three states should serve as a warning to the rest of the country that there should be no complacency and relaxation of restrictions.(PTI)
Union Minister for Health Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said these three states should serve as a warning to the rest of the country that there should be no complacency and relaxation of restrictions.(PTI)
india news

On Twitter, health minister Harsh Vardhan dispels myths about Covid-19 vaccines

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:56 PM IST
In a series of tweets, he also answered questions about side effects and catching Covid-19 even after getting vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As of January 13, 47 lakh people have been repatriated under the mission.(PTI file photo)
As of January 13, 47 lakh people have been repatriated under the mission.(PTI file photo)
india news

47 lakh people repatriated under Vande Bharat Mission: MEA

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan.
india news

Covid-19 caller tune with Amitabh's voice to be replaced with new one: Report

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:39 PM IST
In the last few months, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan lent his voice for the novel initiative. But now, there are reports that his voice is being replaced with a new one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and a senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and a senior NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

NCP to decide Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde's fate over rape allegations

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 10:38 PM IST
  • NCP chief Sharad Pawar said a decision on Dhananjay Munde should not be delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and newly inducted ministers during the oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_13_2021_000233B)(PTI)
Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala along with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and newly inducted ministers during the oath-taking ceremony, at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI01_13_2021_000233B)(PTI)
india news

Go to Delhi, BS Yediyurappa dares BJP MLAs dejected with cabinet expansion

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 09:55 PM IST
  • Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa remained unfazed despite widespread grumblings by BJP lawmakers and advised them to go to Delhi and complain to the party's national leadership.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP