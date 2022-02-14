Scarves with BJP symbol: Uttarakhand CM Dhami accused of violating election code

DEHRADUN/RUDRAPUR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate SS Kaler on Monday accused Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife of violating the model code of conduct by visiting polling booths wearing scarves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) symbol and campaigning by moving in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles from one booth to another.

Kaler, who is contesting against Dhami from Khatima, said the couple’s violation of the code was clear from the photos that the BJP shared on social media.

“I will again file a complaint with the returning officer... election norms forbid wearing of party symbols or displaying propaganda material near polling booths. How can he move in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles and campaign from booth to booth? On Sunday also, I filed a complaint against Dhami for campaigning in the area and distributing money among the voters.”

Dhami’s media adviser Vishwas Dobhal denied the allegations. “Dhami is the chief minister. Wherever he goes people gather around him. He is not campaigning. He is visiting polling booths like any other political leader.” Dobhal said such baseless allegations were being made as BJP’s rivals have realised they have no chance of winning the seat.

Returning officer Ravindra Singh Bisht said a team was sent to probe Kaler’s complaint regarding money distribution but it found no such thing. “Regarding today’s issue of Dhami and his wife casting votes while wearing party symbols, we will probe the matter and take appropriate action.”

On Sunday, Dhami and Kaler exchange words with each other in Khatima. Kaler alleged Dhami was campaigning with the help of the administration and police force in violation of the model code of conduct.

“Election campaigning ended at 6pm on Saturday... even then Dhami was campaigning with administrative staff and media. I rushed to the spot and opposed his move but police misbehaved with my supporters,” said Kaler.

Kaler said Dhami was in Sisaiya Banda area around noon on Sunday. He confronted him, alleging Dhami was misusing his power and administrative machinery. “If he [Dhami] had done development work and solved public grievances over his 10-year tenure as a lawmaker, he would not have needed these malpractices.”

In a video, Dhami is heard telling Kaler he is a good person but in the wrong party.