Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Elections / Uttarakhand Assembly Election / Scarves with BJP symbol: Uttarakhand CM Dhami accused of violating election code
uttarakhand assembly election

Scarves with BJP symbol: Uttarakhand CM Dhami accused of violating election code

AAP said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited polling booths wearing scarves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s symbol and campaigned by moving in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles from one booth to another
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets voters. (HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 14, 2022 03:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

DEHRADUN/RUDRAPUR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate SS Kaler on Monday accused Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife of violating the model code of conduct by visiting polling booths wearing scarves with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) symbol and campaigning by moving in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles from one booth to another.

Kaler, who is contesting against Dhami from Khatima, said the couple’s violation of the code was clear from the photos that the BJP shared on social media.

“I will again file a complaint with the returning officer... election norms forbid wearing of party symbols or displaying propaganda material near polling booths. How can he move in a cavalcade of over a dozen vehicles and campaign from booth to booth? On Sunday also, I filed a complaint against Dhami for campaigning in the area and distributing money among the voters.”

Dhami’s media adviser Vishwas Dobhal denied the allegations. “Dhami is the chief minister. Wherever he goes people gather around him. He is not campaigning. He is visiting polling booths like any other political leader.” Dobhal said such baseless allegations were being made as BJP’s rivals have realised they have no chance of winning the seat.

RELATED STORIES

Returning officer Ravindra Singh Bisht said a team was sent to probe Kaler’s complaint regarding money distribution but it found no such thing. “Regarding today’s issue of Dhami and his wife casting votes while wearing party symbols, we will probe the matter and take appropriate action.”

On Sunday, Dhami and Kaler exchange words with each other in Khatima. Kaler alleged Dhami was campaigning with the help of the administration and police force in violation of the model code of conduct.

“Election campaigning ended at 6pm on Saturday... even then Dhami was campaigning with administrative staff and media. I rushed to the spot and opposed his move but police misbehaved with my supporters,” said Kaler.

Kaler said Dhami was in Sisaiya Banda area around noon on Sunday. He confronted him, alleging Dhami was misusing his power and administrative machinery. “If he [Dhami] had done development work and solved public grievances over his 10-year tenure as a lawmaker, he would not have needed these malpractices.”

In a video, Dhami is heard telling Kaler he is a good person but in the wrong party.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP