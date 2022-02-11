Uttarakhand polls: AAP manifesto pledges 1L jobs, ex-gratia for martyrs' kin

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its manifesto for the single-phase assembly election in Uttarakhand on February 14. Addressing a press conference, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai said the hill state's public can file a case against the party if any of the promises mentioned in the manifesto are not fulfilled when elected to power.

The manifesto promised 300 units of free electricity every month along with a 24X7 power supply. It said employment will be provided to the state's youth and ₹5,000 will be given every month till they find a job. As many as 1,00,000 jobs will be generated in six months, the manifesto added.

All women above the age of 18 will be given ₹1,000 every month. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also promised to transform all government schools in Uttarakhand with good facilities and set up ‘mohalla clinics’ in every village.

All ex-servicemen will be given government jobs, while ₹1 crore will be given as 'samman rashi' (ex-gratia) to the families of martyrs.

The AAP said it aims to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus, while promising to provide free pilgrimage to the elderly.

Rai said his party will make Gairsain the state's permanent capital. “Six new districts will be formed in Uttarakhand – Kashipur, Roorkee, Kotdwar, Didihat, Ranikhet and Yamunotri,” he said, adding strong land laws will also be implemented.

The AAP has fielded Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd) as its chief ministerial candidate for the hill state. Kothiyal had joined the AAP in April last year stating that he was impressed with the party's model of governance.