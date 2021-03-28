'Amit Shah has consistent record': Derek O'Brien on BJP's prediction of winning Bengal 1st phase

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien on Sunday trashed the BJP's prediction of winning 26 out of the 30 seats that went to the polls on March 27, in the first phase of the election. Citing the examples of eight state assembly elections between 2015 and 2020, the Trinamool MP claimed every time the BJP predicts a landslide, their performance turns out to be unimpressive.

"Amit Shah has a consistent record when it comes to predicting election results. He consistently gets it wrong. Check track record since 2015!" Derek tweeted, adding examples of Delhi assembly elections in both 2015 and 2020, Bihar election 2015, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections in 2018, Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections in 2019.

"Mind games won’t work, Mo-Sha. Try your seat prediction stunts at the Gujarat Gymkhana. This is Bengal," he added.

The ballot battle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP became more acrimonious following the first phase polling as BJP leaked purported audio of Mamata Banerjee calling up a BJP worker and asking him to work for the TMC. In reply, the TMC leaked a purported audio conversation between BJP leaders Mukul Roy and Shishir Bajoria where the two discuss the change of agent rule.

Accusing the Trinamool government of phone tapping, Amit Shah on Sunday said his party is confident of winning 26 out of the 30 seats. "We will win 26 seats in the first phase and succeed in bagging over 200 seats," he said, citing the feedback he has received from BJP leaders involved in the campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON