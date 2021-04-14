Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Ban didi forever politically by voting in favour of BJP: Nadda to Bengal voters
Ban didi forever politically by voting in favour of BJP: Nadda to Bengal voters

The BJP leader also attacked Banerjee over the alleged remarks made by a TMC candidate against the scheduled caste community
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 05:19 PM IST
BJP national president JP Nadda. (ANI)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda urged the people of West Bengal to ban Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee politically by voting in favour of the BJP.

“Recently she (Banerjee) was banned for 24 hours by the Election Commission (EC). But you ban her forever politically by voting in favour of the BJP,” Nadda said while addressing a rally at Katwa in south Bengal.

The EC had imposed a ban on the TMC chief from 8pm on Monday to 8pm on Tuesday for her “highly insinuating and provocative remarks” which, the poll body said, could affect the election process.

“Didi had asked members of a particular community to unite. She had asked people to gherao the central forces. A CM is saying this. See to what extent she has become jittery,” said Nadda.

The BJP leader also attacked Banerjee over the alleged remarks made by a TMC candidate against the scheduled caste community.

“A TMC leader has used very cheap words against the Dalit community. I cannot repeat those words in a public meeting. She (the TMC leader in question) said that Dalit people keep on demanding and the more you give them they are not satisfied. Mamata ji, who has been the chief minister for the past 10 years, hasn’t said a word against it. This is the anti-Dalit face of TMC,” said Nadda.

Nadda attacked Banerjee for her alleged personal attacks against Modi, Shah and the BJP president himself.

“The language which Mamata Banerjee speaks, is that the culture of Bengal? The words which she used to attack Modi ji and Amit Shah ji and me, is that the culture of Bengal? Each and every BJP worker is a protector of Bengal’s culture. We are insiders. You (Banerjee) have dishonoured the culture of Bengal,” Nadda said in another rally at Jamalpur.

