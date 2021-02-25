BJP claims Mamata Banerjee forced police to deny permission to Poriborton Yatra

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Poriborton Yatra' on Thursday has been cancelled after the city police denied permission for holding the rally on instructions of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh.

"The Barrackpore City Police have cancelled the permission for today's Poriborton Yatra' on Ghosh Para Road from Kanchrapara to Barrackpore on instructions of the Chief Minister. Yatra is postponed, we will move to court and resume the yatra," said West Bengal BJP Vice President.

The rest of the programmes of BJP's National President JP Nadda are being held as per schedule.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that this 'Poriborton Yatra' is to free the state from infiltration, unemployment, bomb blasts, and bring a change in the state of farmers in the state.

The Assembly election for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place in April-May. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the final dates.