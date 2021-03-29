'Can't do rally for more than 1 hour': Bengal BJP mocks Nursat Jahan

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) West Bengal unit derided Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nusrat Jahan on Sunday after a video clip saw her losing temper during campaigning for state polls. The video is undated and shows leader leaving in a hurry.

The BJP also took a jibe at chief minister Mamata Banerjee using the hashtag Mamata losing Nandigram where she is pitted against Suvendu Adhikari - who quit TMC and joined BJP.

In the video, Nusrat Jahan is heard saying in Bangla that she has been campaigning for more than an hour and can’t do it even for the chief minister.

The BJP used this line for its tweet, and added a smiley too.

The TMC and the BJP are engaged in a fierce political battle in West Bengal, where voting in the first phase of elections took place on Saturday. In the run-up to it, the attacks sharpened with Banerjee accusing the BJP of orchestrating an attack on her in Nandigram and BJP accusing her government of promoting corruption and nepotism.

The BJP also said that Banerjee used the "injury" to gain sympathy votes and none of its workers were associated with the Nandigram incident.

Jahan, who on Saturday claimed that reports show an unprecedented victory for Bengal’s daughter Mamata Banerjee in the first phase of polls and attacked the BJP by saying "Time for Tourist Gang to book tickets for home", has not yet responded to the 25-second video clip posted by the BJP.

The polling in first of the eight-phased election in Bengal took place on March 27 and witnessed more than 84 per cent voter turnout. The second phase is scheduled for April 1. Counting of votes will take place on May 2.