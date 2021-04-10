After Cooch Behar violence, EC bars politicians from entering district for 3 days

The Election Commission of India on Saturday banned political leaders from entering West Bengal's Cooch Behar district for the next three days after four people were killed during the fourth phase of polling in the state. The poll watchdog also extended the silence period for the next phase of voting on April 17 in the state.

“In Cooch Behar district comprising of 9 ACs (AC Numbers 1 to 9) where voting shall be over by today, no political leader from any national, state or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours. This comes into force with immediate effect,” Rakesh Kumar, the secretary of the commission, said in an order. “The Election Commission of India further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e. for polls scheduled on 17th April, 2021) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections. The respective District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police/Commissioners of Police shall be personally responsible for its compliance,” Kumar added.

ECI said that four people, including an 18-year-old first time voter, were killed after an attack on the polling station by a mob forced personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to open firing at Sitalkuchi constituency in Cooch Behar earlier in the day, prompting the poll body to suspend the polling process in the booth. “The Joint report of the two Special Observers has been received at 5.12 pm wherein they interalia stated that recourse to open fire by the CISF Personnel became absolutely necessary in order to save the lives of the voters lined up at the polling booth, those of other polling personnel and their own lives as the mob had attempted snatching their weapons also,” it said.

West Bengal’s chief secretary, director general of police and the district magistrate and superintendent of police of Cooch Behar were “tasked for taking all steps necessary including visiting themselves, deputising senior officers, reinforcement of Central/State forces ete. to ensure the strict compliance of the directions of the Commission in letter as well as in spirit,” the commission said.

Amid a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) over the incident in Cooch Behar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she will visit the area where the violence was reported. Her Trinamool Congress party said it planned to organise protests across the state against the incident.