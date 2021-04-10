Firing in Cooch Behar 'effort to intimidate voters,' says TMC; Mamata Banerjee to hold protest rally

The Trinamool Congress’ senior leader Saugata Roy on Saturday targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the killing of at least four people allegedly by the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces during the fourth phase of polling in the West Bengal assembly elections, calling it an "effort to intimidate voters." "Why did the Central Armed Police Forces fire? Where do they get this audacity of firing on common voters?” Roy asked according to the news agency ANI. “This is a part of a conspiracy and we do not think that the PM is out of this conspiracy," he also said.

Further lashing out at the BJP, Roy said that "the firing took place because common people were resisting the effort by their hooligans to disrupt the voting." "They are being encouraged by the Central Armed Police Force," the ruling party’s Lok Sabha member added.

Roy also demanded the resignation of senior BJP leader Amit Shah, saying, “We feel this is a conspiracy headed by Union home minister."

At least four voters were killed in two separate shooting incidents at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district. Following the incident, the Election Commission ordered adjourning of voting in Polling Station 126 of Sitalkurchi assembly constituency.

The TMC has pointed fingers at the BJP, which is giving direct contest to the ruling party in the assembly elections, and the opposition party in the state has called it a "new low" for the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticised Mamata Banerjee over the incident. "Didi and her goons have become jittery seeing the people’s support in favour of the BJP. Seeing her rule coming to an end, Didi has stooped to this level. But I would like to make it clear to the TMC that this won't work in Bengal," PM Modi said.

The TMC has also called for protests against the firing. Party chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to a protest rally in Cooch Behar on April 11 to mark her protest against the incident. Mamata will also visit the home of those who died in the ring, news agency ANI reported citing Roy. "Our party workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar," ANI quoted Roy as saying.

Later in the day, delegations from both BJP and TMC are scheduled to meet the Election Commission (EC) in Kolkata.

Forty-four seats, including nine in Howrah district, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar, nine in Cooch Behar and 10 in Hooghly, are holding polls on Saturday. Elections for the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal are being held in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

