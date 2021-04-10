PM Modi says what happened in Cooch Behar is saddening, 'new low' for Didi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the violence in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase election in West Bengal in which five voters, including an 18-year-old, were shot dead in separate incidents, was very unfortunate.

"My condolences are with their family members. Didi and her goons have become jittery seeing the people’s support in favour of BJP. Seeing her rule coming to an end, didi has stooped to this level. But I would like to make it clear to the TMC that this won't work in Bengal. I urge the ECI t take stern actions against the guilty in the Cooch Behar case," PM Modi said adding, "This violence, inciting people against the central forces and creating hindrances in the poll process won't be able to save you didi".

A first-time voter in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi assembly constituency was shot dead at around 8am and two persons have been arrested in this connection. BJP has claimed that 18-year-old Ananda Barman was a BJP supporter, while the Trinamool claimed Barman was shot by the BJP. In separate incidents, four others have been killed, following which polling at Sitalkuchi was stopped.

Heart wrenching reports of 5 innocent people shot dead by Central Forces coming in from Coochbehar. @AmitShah is this your vision for Bengal when u call for turning Bengal into ‘SonarBangla’ ? — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 10, 2021

Mamata Banerjee has defended her action and in a reply to the Election Commission she has said she has the highest regard for the Central Armed Police Force and in her speech, there was no attempt to threaten, incite or influence the electorate against the force.

On Cooch Behar violence, Mamata Banerjee said a conspiracy is going around under the instruction of the Union home minister and Cooch Behar's incident is the proof. "CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister and today's incident is a proof," Mamata said.

The CRPF, on the other hand, clarified that it was not deployed at the booth and was not involved in the incident in any way.