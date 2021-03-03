EC orders removal of hoarding featuring PM’s photo from petrol pumps in Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday directed petrol pump dealers in West Bengal to remove hoardings featuring images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi within 72 hours from their premises, news agency PTI reported. The direction was issued since these hoardings that advertise achievements of the central government, violate the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the news agency said, citing officials of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress officials met Election Commission officials in Kolkata and expressed their grievances concerning the usage of the photos of the Prime Minister on Centre’s schemes as well coronavirus vaccination certificates. They alleged that usage of these photographs violate the MCC.

Bengal minister Firhad Hakim sought intervention of the poll panel and said that the usage of PM Modi’s photos were an example of misuse of official machinery.

“PM Narendra Modi happens to be the star campaigner for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this assembly elections. Since he is seeking support for his party in these elections, using his photo in vaccination certificates is equal to influencing voters and violates the model code of conduct. We have sought the Election Commission’s intervention to ensure that hoarding using his photo promoting Centre’s schemes be removed,” Hakim was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Election Commission declared the dates of the West Bengal elections on February 26 following which the Model Code of Conduct came into effect. West Bengal will hold its polls for 294-assembly seats in eight phases starting from March 27 and ending on March 29. The legislative assembly elections will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, April 29 and the votes will be counted on May 2.