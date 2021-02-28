EC’s transfer of two IPS officers in Bengal sparks fresh slugfest

The Election Commission of India transferred two senior IPS officers in poll-bound West Bengal on Saturday, triggering a slugfest between the ruling TMC and the BJP.

Senior IPS officer Jawed Shamim, who was serving as the additional director general of police, was transferred as the director general (DG) fire services, and DG (fire services) Jag Mohan will take his place. Mohan will also take charge of Shamim’s duties as the state police nodal officer.

“I don’t know whether the IPS transfer is a part of the BJP’s blueprint. We think there is a political touch to this because a BJP delegation met the state’s chief electoral officer on Saturday,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

BJP’s state vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar said: “The TMC may or may not like, but the ECI would take steps to conduct a free and fair election. A few months ago, the TMC tried to protect the former police commissioner of Kolkata when a CBI team went to his house...”

