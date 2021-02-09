‘Farmers will be left with nothing’: Mamata Banerjee uses farm laws to attack BJP-led Centre

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally at Kalna in the West Bardhaman district, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of looting farmers and taking their land. Talking about the contentious new farm laws, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said that the farmers will do all the hard work and the BJP will take everything away from them.

“They (BJP) will loot the farmers and take their land. The farmers will be left with nothing. Farmers will sow and reap their crops and they will take away everything from them” Banerjee said at the rally.

She also hit out at the turncoats in her party commenting that those who don’t want good for the party should leave the party. The Member of Legislative Assembly from Kalna, Biswajit Kundu, and the Member of Parliament from West Burdwan Sunil Kumar Mandal have both left TMC for BJP recently. The West Burdwan parliamentary constituency is reserved seat. Humayun Kabir, the IPS officer who resigned from the police force to join TMC was present at the rally too.

“Those who stay in TMCP and work for its downfall should leave the party. Only those who are interested in working for the good of the masses should stay in the party.” Banerjee said at her rally in West Burdwan district.

BJP chief JP Nadda was holding his own rally in neighbouring Birbhum where he attacked Banerjee and her government. "The West Bengal government has criminalised politics, institutionalised corruption and politicised the police," said Nadda.

The BJP chief also flagged off the second phase of BJP’s ‘Parivartan Yatra', ahead of the assembly elections.

“The Bengal which was known for its culture, development and for showing direction to the country has been exploited through corruption by Mamata ji's government. So, BJP decided to start 'Parivartan Yatra' to bring in real change” he futher said.