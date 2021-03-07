'From a blind lane of Jorabagan to here': Mithun says 'dada has never left you'

Actor Mithun Chakraborty in his first address after joining the BJP on Sunday took a journey down memory lane and said it is a dream come true moment for him, for a person whose journey began at a blind lane in Kolkata's Jorabagan area.

"I remember we used to mention Jorabagan police station in our address. Otherwise, nobody would have ever located our house. But I had dreams and those dreams seem like coming true today as I am present at the same stage where the biggest political leaders are there and the greatest leader of the world's largest democracy will be joining soon," Mithun said.

"When I was 18, I also had a dream of working for people. This dream is also coming true today," Chakraborty said.

On popular demand, he recited his famous dialogue 'marbo ekhaney...lash porbay shoshaney (will beat you up here, your body will land at the crematorium) — a dialogue from his hit Bengali movie MLA Fatakeshto but added that it will not remain just a dialogue any more. "This will happen," he said adding that as he embarks on campaigning, his new dialogue will be "I am not a jol dhora snake, neither a bele ghora, I am pure gokhro (cobra). Ek chhobolei chhobi (One strike is enough to convert you into a photograph)" — another of his famous dialogue.

Saying that he is a man of his word, Chakraborty said, "I do what I say. Have faith in your dada. Dada has never abandoned you."

Mithun Chakraborty, original name Gouranga Chakraborty, has a huge fan following in Bengal and is popularly called 'dada', 'mahaguru' etc. Though he shifted his base from Bengal to Mumbai and then later to Ooty, his association with Bengal remained strong until his name got dragged into the Saradha Scam. Apart from his Bengali movies and television shows, he was a regular face in Trinamool's campaign till 2014.