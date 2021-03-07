Hours after Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, Saugata Roy says he has ‘no credibility’

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy on Sunday accused Mithun Chakraborty of ‘originally being a Naxalite’ and said the ‘star of yesteryears’ has no influence over people now, hours after the actor joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Roy also reflected on the National Award-winning actor’s political career.

“He has changed parties four times. He was originally a Naxalite, then went to CPM, then he joined TMC and was made a Rajya Sabha MP,” Roy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Roy also pointed out why Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament, citing health reasons in 2016. He was then part of the incumbent TMC. “The BJP threatened him with cases by ED (Enforcement Directorate) and he left the Rajya Sabha, And now he has joined the BJP. He has no credibility, no respect, and no influence among the people,” Roy told ANI.

His remarks come as the actor joined the BJP ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s grand rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata earlier in the day. His entry to the party comes days ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, set to begin on March 27. In his first speech as a BJP member, the actor assured the people of the eastern state that he is a man of his words. “I do what I say. Have faith in your dada. Dada has never abandoned you,” he said.

During his address, Chakraborty also used some of the popular dialogues from his films and added a new dialogue. “I am not a jol dhora snake, neither a bele ghora, I am pure gokhro (cobra)”, adding “Ek chhobolei chhobi (One strike is enough to convert you into a photograph).”

Bengal will witness elections in eight phases that conclude on April 29 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Chakraborty said he will begin campaigning for the BJP for upcoming polls from March 12.