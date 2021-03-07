When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Actor Mithun Chakraborty is present at the Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata to attend the mega rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, there has been no confirmation till now from the BJP side whether he will also be joining the party ahead of the crucial West Bengal Assembly election 2021.
If Chakraborty joins the BJP, it will be an extension of his long tryst with politics which apparently started with his links with the Naxalite movement in West Bengal.
After building a successful Bollywood career, his association with Bengal politics got renewed after Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power in 2011. In 2014, the party sent him to the Rajya Sabha but the Saradha scam apparently tarnished his image as he was the brand ambassador of the group that ran a ponzi scam in Bengal. Many other TMC leaders were associated with the group.
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
During the investigation into the scam, Chakraborty was interrogated and returned ₹1.19 crore to the Enforcement Directorate after tax deduction from ₹2 crore that he had got from the group for being their brand ambassador. This happened in 2015. In 2016, Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha citing health reasons. His attendance was also poor as he had attended Parliament for three days during his stint.
Following this, he distanced himself from both politics and the public eye and was believed to have undergone treatment abroad for his chronic back problem.
In 2019, Mithun Chakraborty was seen in filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's The Tashkent Files. He will also be seen in the same director's upcoming movie The Kashmir Files, which was supposed to be released in 2020, but got delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.
His re-emergence in the political space and speculations over it began with his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, though the actor said it was a breakfast meeting and there was no politics in it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From farms to mills, a long wait for UP farmers just to get sugarcane weighed
- Among those waiting at the weighing scale are also people who do not own land but are engaged in transporting sugarcane from farms to sugar mills after getting the yield measures at weighing scales.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Amit Shah campaigns door-to-door in Kanyakumari
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: India's weekly tally rises over 114,000, daily fatalities average 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Mithun Chakraborty resigned from Rajya Sabha citing health reasons
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi among top 3 states with most contaminated sites in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Kisan Mahapanchyat in Meerut today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP to hold cycle rally in support of Azam Khan over cases lodged by UP police
- In January, the Supreme Court dismissed pleas of the Uttar Pradesh government challenging the bail granted to Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, his wife Dr Tanzeen Fathima, and son Abdullah Azam Khan in an alleged case of forging birth certificate.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses pre-arrest bail to judicial magistrate booked in bribery case
- An associate of the judicial magistrate allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe on her behalf for dismissing a criminal complaint against a milk vendor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Omar Abdullah's swipe at Suvendu: 'Hasn't Kashmir become paradise after 2019?'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Called Modi ki dukan... buy medicine from there: PM launches Jan Aushadhi centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Shah visits Kerala as Vijayan govt battles to rid gold smuggling taint
- Earlier, the CM had hit out at BJP's minister of state for external affairs, V Muraleedharan, alleging after his elevation, smuggling from West Asian countries increased manifold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
During PM Modi’s Kolkata rally, CM Banerjee will decry LPG price in Siliguri
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally at the famous Brigade Parade Grounds in Maidan area is expected to draw a huge crowd.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 18,711 new cases of Covid-19, 100 deaths
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox