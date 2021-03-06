PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
As West Bengal BJP is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 7, where the party is expecting to see a gathering of around 10 lakh people, it has also cleared the air about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly attending the meeting — speculation doing the rounds ahead of the mega event. In BJP's clarification, however, there is no dismissal.
Two names that have been doing the rounds are Mithun Chakraborty, who was a Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP till 2016, and Indian cricket board president Sourav Ganguly. The speculations are two-fold: they are likely to attend PM Modi's mega-event and also likey to join the BJP.
On Mithun Chakraborty, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said he is welcome to attend the event. But it will be an event of only PM and the public. Terming PM Modi the biggest celebrity, Vijayvaargiya said, "We will welcome those coming in public, including Mithun Chakraborty."
"If he joins, it will be good for both the party and the state. And if he shares the stage with PM Modi, then people of Bengal will be happy," West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh said. On whether there has been any discussion regarding this among the party workers, he said, "I am not the authorised person."
Speculations around Mithun were triggered when the actor hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai home recently. But dismissing any political angle in it, Mithun said he had a "spiritual relationship" with Mohan Bhagwat.
"I have a spiritual relationship with him. It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So 'jud gaye hum (we connected)'," he told reporters.
On Ganguly joining the BJP, a speculation that has been going around for quite some time, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said he had no idea about this and this was not discussed in the meeting of the core committee either.
But will Ganguly be present at PM Modi's Brigade rally? BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said Sourav Ganguly is most welcome, if he decides to attend the programme, his health permitting.
"We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he considers attending the meeting, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide," Bhattacharya said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed, 9 injured as dispute over land turns violent in Bihar’s Munger
- Two groups had been trying to build a wall around a plot of land that is said to belong to a mutth.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers gather at western peripheral expressway as agitation completes 100 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP, 'Now he is in the right party,' says JP Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India airlifts Covid-19 vaccines to Somalia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai police capable of probing Mansukh Hiren's death, says Shiv Sena
- Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut dismissed the opposition's demand for an investigation into Mansukh Hiren's death by the NIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'According to our finance minister': What Taapse Pannu said on 2013 I-T raids
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha: State govt to increase funds for MSMEs, says CM Patnaik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan makes negative Covid report mandatory for visitors from 4 more states
- A statement form the Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office cited rising Covid-19 cases in the neighbouring states for the decision to insist on negative Covid reports for visitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagpur man befriends nurse on matrimonial site, dupes her of ₹40 lakh
- The woman who suspected foul play, checked the accused's Facebook account and found out that he was regularly chatting with another woman, who turned out to be his wife.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India-China border tensions reflect growing Chinese aggression': Kahl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Active Covid-19 cases above 1.8 lakh, with 18,327 new infections in 24 hours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Final hearing of Alwar lynching case to be held today. Here's a recap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: PM to address Combined Commanders' Conference today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox