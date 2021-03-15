Mamata attack: Star campaigners should adhere to security protocol, says EC

Following the alleged attack on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram in East Midnapore, the Election Commission of India (EC) has directed the state authorities to ensure that star campaigners strictly adhere to the security protocols while campaigning in the poll-bound state.

“The commission further directed that since the security of star campaigners further becomes far more sensitive during the election period because of additional criticality due to possible proximity with large crowds and sensational impact of any such incidence on law and order across state, established SoPs [standard operating procedure] should be followed scrupulously,” read a statement issued by the poll panel on Sunday, adding that any deviation from approved programme should only be permitted after necessary approvals.

Also Read | Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy resigns from party

The SOPs including advance detailed programme, necessary permissions to hold rallies or road shows, deployment, use of bullet proof vehicle and observance of provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, among others.

The crucial eight-phase assembly elections kick off in West Bengal from March 27. Various political parties including have declared a series of names of star campaigners. The list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, other central ministers, chief ministers of various states and actors from both Bollywood and Tollywood.

“It has been brought to the notice of the commission that at some occasions, star campaigners are not adhering to the security protocols laid down by the security agencies and exposing themselves to security risk during the campaign,” the EC said in a separate note to the chief electoral officers of all states and UTs.

In its report on the alleged attack on Banerjee, the West Bengal government had mentioned that the CM, who gets Z+ category security, was changing her plans frequently on the day the incident happened and the police had to make last minute arrangements that allegedly resulted in lapses in her security.

While the TMC alleged that it was a deliberate attack on Banerjee and a deep rooted conspiracy to kill her, the EC-appointed observers in the report have suggested that it was not a pre-planned attack and just an accident.

The EC has already suspended the state’s director of security and the superintendent of police of East Midnapore district where the incident took place. The district magistrate has been transferred. The state’s chief secretary and DGP have been directed to identify any other officer who failed in their duties to protect the VVIP.

“Star campaigners, who have been provided with security cover by the security agencies, must adhere to the security protocols laid down to avoid any security breach which may expose them to risk. Also, all candidates including star campaigners must follow the safety instructions during the use of any vehicle, including helicopter, as prescribed under the relevant laws to avoid any mishap or accident, which may endanger the life and property of individuals and the public at large,” said the EC statement.