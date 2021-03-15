Trinamool Congress legislator Debasree Roy resigns from party
- West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27.
Actress-turned Trinamool Congress MLA Debasree Roy on Monday tendered her resignation to the party ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
In a letter, the Raydighi MLA thanked the party for allowing her to serve the people for the last 10 years.
She wrote, "From today I am severing all my ties with the TMC. Since I am not there in any party position there is no need to resign from that. For the last 10 years, I had been the MLA from Raydighi and I want you to relieve me from all my duties. I am grateful to the party for letting me work for the people for a long time."
Over 20 ministers and MLAs have resigned from Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, including big names like Suvendu Adhikari, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra, Land Minister Abdul Rajjak Molla and Agriculture Minister Purnendu Basu.
West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. Congress is fighting the polls alliance with Left parties, and it will contest on 92 seats in the state. In the last Assembly elections, Congress won 45 seats and claimed the berth of Leader of Opposition in the Assembly.
However, in the recent polls for Lok Sabha, the party managed to secure only two out of 42 seats in the state while BJP won 18 seats and secured the second position in West Bengal.
Elections to 294-member Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
I am a street fighter, don’t try to stifle me, Mamata Banerjee dares BJP
- Wheelchair-bound TMC chief Mamata Banerjee came out all guns blazing against the BJP in back-to-back rallies in Purulia district after she was released from hospital on Friday.
Suvendu Adhikari objects over Mamata Banerjee's nomination from Nandigram
Amit Shah explains technical glitch in helicopter, says 'it wasn't a conspiracy'
'Corruption at next level': Shah slams TMC, says 'Bengal at unprecedented low'
- Shah also alleged that Bankura has a dearth of drinking water, adding that the BJP has decided that after forming the government in the state, water drinking connections would be provided at the earliest in Bankura and Jhargram.
Mamata attack: Star campaigners should adhere to security protocol, says EC
Your pain is more than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia
- “Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair.
Was an accident, shouldn’t tarnish polls: Gadkari over alleged attack on Mamata
Once India's leader, now entangled in 'goondaraj': Amit Shah on Bengal
WB will get ₹1 lakh crore road projects with 'double engine' govt says Gadkari
Amit Shah’s helicopter develops technical snag ahead of public rally in Bengal
Mamata Banerjee, Amit Shah slug it out in election rallies
Big names to lead Bengal campaign
Economist and journalist among main contenders
TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee quits after BJP denies poll ticket
