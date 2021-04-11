Mamata Banerjee calls up families of Cooch Behar firing victims during her press conference

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called up the families of those killed in Cooch Behar violence and assured them all the help. She made the calls during her press conference in Siliguri.

“Please tell the family that we will take care of all their needs but we can’t bring him back, we want justice, we are working to ensure justice. I will come to meet you, they did not let me visit today. We will take care of his wife and his 45-day old baby,” the chief minister told a family while speaking on a video call.

The firing incident occurred on Saturday during the fourth phase of the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections in polling station number 126 of Sitalkuchi assembly constituency of Cooch Behar. The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that four people, including an 18-year-old first time voter, were killed after an attack on the polling station by a mob forced personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to open fire.

Click here for full coverage on elections

The poll panel suspended the polling process in the booth after the incident.

The ECI also barred the entry of political leaders in the Cooch Behar Assembly constituency for 72 hours following the violence to ensure a free and fair election.

"In Cooch Behar district comprising of 9 ACs where voting shall be over by today, no political leader from any national, state or other party should be allowed to enter the geographical boundaries of the district for the next 72 hours. This comes into force with immediate effect," ECI said in its order.

"The Election Commission of India further directs that the silence period for phase 5 (i.e. for polls scheduled on April 17) shall be extended to 72 hours and no campaigning shall be permitted during 72 hours before the close of the poll in order to ensure the conduct of free, fair and peaceful elections," it added.

Banerjee, who had planned to visit the families of the victims, lashed out against the ECI’s order accusing the poll body of changing the rules for one party. She assured the families of the victim of her visit to the area on April 14 once the restriction is lifted.

The state recorded a voter turnout of 78.43 per cent on Saturday across 5 districts and 44 constituencies in the fourth phase of the assembly elections.