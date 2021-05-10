Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers: Check full list of portfolios

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expanded her cabinet by inducting 43 leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) as ministers. They were given the oath of office by governor Jagdeep Dhankar. The TMC won the state assembly elections for a third consecutive time as it secured 213 of the total 294 assembly constituencies. Mamata Banerjee had taken oath as the chief minister of Bengal for a third time on May 5.

Dhankar later released the portfolios allocated to the ministers by Banerjee.

Sharing the list on Twitter, governor Dhankar said, “On the advice of chief minister Mamata Banerjee and in accordance with Article 164 of the constitution, I have made allocation of portfolios to all the ministers including the chief minister. Expect the team now to work in overdrive for public welfare and take steps for return to normalcy.”

According to the list, CM Banerjee will be holding several important portfolios such as health and family welfare, home and hill affairs, personnel and administration, land and land reforms and refugee and rehabilitation, and information and cultural affairs and North Bengal development. Twenty-four leaders of the TMC have been made cabinet ministers, 10 have been made ministers of state (Independent charge) and the remaining nine are ministers of state.

Here is the full list of the portfolios allotted to the 43 ministers in the West Bengal government:

Cabinet ministers

1. Subrata Mukherjee- Pachayat and rural development; public enterprises and industrial reconstruction

2. Partha Chatterjee- Industry, commerce and enterprise, information technology and electronics and parliamentary affairs.

3. Amit Mitra- Finance, planning and statistics, programme monitoring

4. Sadhan Pande- Consumer affairs, self help group and self employment

5. Jyoti Priya Mallick- Forest, non-conventional and renewable energy sources

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra- Sundarbans affairs

7. Manas Ranjan Bhunia- Water resources investigation and development

8. Saumen Kumar Mahapatra- Irrigation and waterways

9. Moloy Ghatak- Law, judicial and public works

10. Aroop Biswas- Power, youth affairs and sports

11. Ujjal Biswas- Correctional administration

12. Arup Roy- Co-operation

13. Rathin Ghosh- Food and supply

14. Firhad Hakim- Transport, housing

15. Chandranath Sinha- Micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles

16. Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay- Agriculture

17. Bratya Basu- School education, higher education

18. Pulak Roy- Public health engineering

19. Dr Shashi Panja- Women and child development and social welfare

20. Md Ghulam Rabbani- Minority affairs and madrasah education

21. Biplab Mitra- Agricultural marketing

22. Javed Ahmed Khan- Disaster management and civil defence

23. Swapan Debnath- Animal resources development

24. Siddhiquallah Choudhary- Mass education extension and library services

Ministers of state (Independent charge)

1. Becharam Manna- Labour

2. Subrata Saha- Food processing industries and horticulture

3. Humayun Kabir- Technical education, training and skill development

4. Akhil Giri- Fisheries

5. Chandrima Bhattacharya- Urban development and municipal affairs, and MoS in health and family welfare and land and land reforms and refugee and rehabilitation

6. Ratna De Nag- Environment, science and technology and bio-technology

7. Sandhyarani Tudu- Pashimanchal unnayan affairs, MoS in parliamentary affairs

8. Bulu Chik Baraik- Backward classes welfare, tribal development

9. Sujit Bose- Fire and emergency services

10. Indranil Sen- Tourism and MoS in information and cultural affairs

Ministers of state

1. Dilip Mondal- Transport

2. Akhruzzaman- Power

3. Seuli Saha- Panchayat and rural development

4. Srikant Mahato- Micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles

5. Yeasmin Sabina- Irrigation and waterways, North Bengal development

6. Birbaha Hansda- Forests

7. Jyotsna Mandi- Food and supplies

8. Paresh Chandra Adhikary- School education

9. Manoj Tiwari- Youth and sports.