west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

Mamata Banerjee said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:58 AM IST
Chief minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee during the release of the party’s election manifesto for the upcoming assembly election, at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata, West Bengal. (Samir Jana/HT Photo)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s election manifesto as she seeks a third straight term amid a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here are some key promises listed in the manifesto:

• TMC has promised a minimum income guarantee for all families in West Bengal, an increase in financial assistance for farmers, and free doorstep delivery of ration.

• It has also pledged the inclusion of more communities on the Other Backward Classes list.

• Banerjee said the manifesto contains 10 promises.

• The pledges relate to strengthening the economy, job creation, improving health and education indices, and housing to all.

• Banerjee also promised farmers welfare and food security.

• “This is not a political manifesto. This is a developmental manifesto. This is a manifesto of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Banerjee said.

• Banerjee released the manifesto in a wheelchair days after she was injured after filing her nomination papers.

• She said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

• Banerjee said the development focus will help her party return to power for a third straight term.

