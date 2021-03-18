Mamata Banerjee releases TMC manifesto for Bengal polls: Highlights

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday released the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s election manifesto as she seeks a third straight term amid a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party. Here are some key promises listed in the manifesto:

• TMC has promised a minimum income guarantee for all families in West Bengal, an increase in financial assistance for farmers, and free doorstep delivery of ration.

• It has also pledged the inclusion of more communities on the Other Backward Classes list.

• Banerjee said the manifesto contains 10 promises.

• The pledges relate to strengthening the economy, job creation, improving health and education indices, and housing to all.

Also Read | How Bengal economy has fared over the last decade

• Banerjee also promised farmers welfare and food security.

• “This is not a political manifesto. This is a developmental manifesto. This is a manifesto of the people, by the people, and for the people,” Banerjee said.

• Banerjee released the manifesto in a wheelchair days after she was injured after filing her nomination papers.

• She said her government has reduced poverty by 40% in the state and topped the country in providing jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

• Banerjee said the development focus will help her party return to power for a third straight term.