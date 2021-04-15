Mamata urges EC to club remaining phases of Bengal polls amid Covid-19 spike

Amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday requested the Election Commission of India (ECI) to consider holding the remaining phases of state assembly elections in a single go.

"Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed @ECISVEEP's decision to conduct West Bengal polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to #COVID19," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Echoing similar sentiments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Mahua Moitra earlier in the day said, "It is certainly criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter on part of @ECISVEEP to mandate 8 phase election in WB in middle of worst pandemic. Unbelievable that we are being put through this. Infections, deaths rising everyday," tweeted Mahua Moitra from her official Twitter account.

She alleged that it is "criminal negligence bordering on manslaughter" on part of the EC to mandate eight phase elections in the state amid rising cases of coronavirus.

The EC has clarified that there are no plans to club the remaining phases of the West Bengal Assembly elections together. This comes amid the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of West Bengal calling for an all-party meeting asking all political parties to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

Earlier last week, the EC had written to all national and state parties asking them to follow all Covid-related guidelines during public meetings, rallies and other activities.

The fifth phase of West Bengal assembly elections will take place on April 17. The counting of vote will take place on May 2.

West Bengal on Wednesday recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 5,892 Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 6,30,116, the state health department bulletin said.