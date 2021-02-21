IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee hours after CBI notice to nephew's family members
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee hours after CBI notice to nephew's family members

"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata on International Mother Language Day, according to news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:26 PM IST

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that she is not afraid of anyone and cannot be intimidated with jail or something else.

"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata on International Mother Language Day, according to news agency PTI.

"We have fought against guns and are not afraid of fighting against rats," PTI further quoted her as saying.

The remarks were made after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) served notice to TMC MP and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee's wife and sister-in-law on Sunday in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage.

Also Read | 'Wont' be cowed down,' says Abhishek Banerjee as CBI seeks to question wife

"Let there be a challenge in 2021, let us see whose strength is more; there will be only one game in 2021 and I will be the goalkeeper in that match and want to see who wins and who loses," Banerjee said. "We have not learnt to lose and they won't be able to defeat us," Banerjee also said without naming anyone.

West Bengal is set to hold Assembly elections in April or May. Ahead of the polls for the 294 Assembly seats, a fierce battle has broken out between the ruling TMC and challenger Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which is hoping to oust Banerjee.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone

The CBI served the notice in the name of Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee and sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with a case of alleged coal pilferage. It asked Rujira to remain present at her address "for the purpose of answering certain questions relating to the case". Gambhir has also been asked to join the probe.

In November last year, the investigation agency had registered an FIR against the alleged kingpin of the pilferage racket Manjhi alias Lala, Eastern Coalfield Ltd (ECL) general managers Amit Kumar Dhar and Jayesh Chandra Rai besides ECL chief of security Tanmay Das, area security inspector, Kunustoria Dhananjay Rai and Senior station inspector and security in-charge of Kajor area Debashish Mukherjee.

It is alleged that accused Manjhi Lala is involved in the illegal mining and theft of coal from leasehold mines of ECL in Kunustoria and Kajora areas, the sources said.

(With agency inputs)


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee&nbsp;addresses a public rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur.(PTI File Photo )
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee addresses a public rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

PTI, Nagrakata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The BJP is trying to bribe voters by promising them money under the PM Kisan Scheme, the Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged.
READ FULL STORY
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST
“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:26 PM IST
"As long as there is life in me, I will not be afraid of any intimidation," Banerjee said at a programme in Kolkata on International Mother Language Day, according to news agency PTI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language.(PTI)
The chief minister paid homage to those who had sacrificed their lives for the Bengali language.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Mamata Banerjee urges people to say 'jai Bangla' instead of 'hello' on phone

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Speaking at an event marking the International Mother Language Day, she hit out at leaders at the Centre and said those who threaten to break the spine of Bengal do not know that it is not an easy thing to do.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
The image shared by the Trinamool Congress on Twitter. (@AITCofficial/Twitter Photo )
west bengal assembly election

TMC catches on ‘pawri ho rahi hai’ meme, takes a dig at Bengal BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The TMC shared the original video's parody targeting the BJP over state assembly elections slated for later this year. “Yeh @BJP4Bengal hai. Yeh unki jansabha hai. Aur yahaan inki pawri ho rahi hai!” the TMC tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
BJP released a music animation bidding adieu to Mamata Banerjee in the tune of Bella Ciao
india news

BJP's reply to TMC's new election slogan has Bella Ciao twist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After Trinamool launched its slogan 'Bengal wants its daughter', BJP improvised it and said Bengal wants respite from its didi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee&nbsp;addresses a public rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur.(PTI File Photo )
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee addresses a public rally at Gangarampur in South Dinajpur.(PTI File Photo )
west bengal assembly election

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

PTI, Nagrakata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:51 AM IST
The BJP is trying to bribe voters by promising them money under the PM Kisan Scheme, the Diamond Harbour MP, who is also the nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Political analysts said the TMC supremo’s makeover from didi (elder sister) to “nijer meye” (own daughter) was aimed to boost the women voter base. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

‘Bengal wants its daughter’: TMC launches new slogan

By Joydeep Thakur, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:24 AM IST
“The poll bugle has been sounded and this time we would reach out to the people with a slogan ‘Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chay’,” said Subrata Bakshi, general secretary of TMC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
Rabiranjan Chatterjee, who joined politics after retirement in 2004, first contested the elections on a TMC ticket in 2011 from Burdwan Dakshin and won by 37,000 votes against CPI (M) heavyweight and former minister Nirupam Sen. (TWITTER).
west bengal assembly election

TMC needs a course correction, says former minister before quitting politics

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Chatterjee was made the minister of science and technology from 2011 to 2016. He won the elections for the second time in 2016 but was not given any ministerial berth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
Women empowerment has always been a core segment of the Mamata Banerjee government’s development issues since it assumed power. (PTI PHOTO).
west bengal assembly election

CM Mamata gets a makeover in TMC's poll slogan, goes from Didi to daughter

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:44 PM IST
  • Political analysts said that the makeover of TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from didi (elder sister) to Nijer Meye (own daughter) was aimed at strengthening the special bond which Banerjee shares with women voters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
Ahead of the Assembly election, Trinamool Congress released its new slogan on Saturday.
west bengal assembly election

'Bengal wants its own daughter': Trinamool releases new slogan ahead of polls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The slogan emphasises on the 'insider-outsider' debate and portrays Mamata Banerjee as the daughter whom Bengal will vote again to power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)
west bengal assembly election

Bengal assembly elections: PM Modi likely to visit state twice in coming weeks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:29 AM IST
While the Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off the extension of the city’s north-south Metro corridor from Noapara to Dakshineshwar on February 22, he is again expected in the state to address a rally from the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on March 7
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah interacts with people at Narayanpur village in South 24 Paraganas,(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah promises ‘Sonar Bangla’, Mamata steps up attack on BJP

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:47 AM IST
At his event organised to flag off the BJP’s fifth and last “Poriborton Rath Yatra (rally for change)”, Shah launched a fresh offensive on Abhishek, a parliamentarian from Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas, and said “bhaipo (nephew) and his goons” misappropriated central funds sent to Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

BJP's fight is to make West Bengal 'Sonar Bangla': Amit Shah

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:11 PM IST
  • Shah also said that it is not BJP's aim to bring their government into the state by removing Banerjee, instead, they "want a change" in the situation of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

West Bengal blast linked to 'internal feud' in Trinamool, say railway officials

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The incident took place on Wednesday evening at the Nimtita Railway station. West Bengal minister Jakir Hossain and some other people were injured in the bomb blast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in an addresses in Kolkata.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Bomb attack on Bengal minister Jakir Hossain part of conspiracy: Mamata Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Hossain was seriously injured after unidentified attackers hurled a crude bomb at him at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad district on Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s final rath yatra in poll-bound Bengal today

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:29 AM IST
This is Shah’s second visit to the poll-bound state within a week. He had come to West Bengal for one day on February 11
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP