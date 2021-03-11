Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Police register case over attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, visit spot in Nandigram
west bengal assembly election

Police register case over attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, visit spot in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries in her leg and waist after she, according to her claim, was pushed by four to five people in Nandigram.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:53 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was admitted to SSKM hospital after suffering injuries during her Nandigram visit on Wednesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

The West Bengal Police on Thursday registered a case over the alleged attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shiekh Sufian lodged a complaint, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying.

"We have received a complaint from Mr Sufiyan. Our investigation is already underway and we are collecting evidence," the officer told PTI.

Banerjee sustained injuries in her leg and waist after she, according to her claim, was pushed by four to five people in Nandigram hours after she filed her nomination for the assembly elections on Wednesday evening. She is admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata with injury to her left leg, waist, shoulder, and neck, according to doctors.

Earlier in the day, district magistrate Vibhu Goel, superintendent of police Praween Prakash and other officers visited the Birulia Bazar area where the alleged attack took place, PTI reported, adding that the officers spoke to eye-witnesses and checked for any CCTVs installed in the area to find out the exact sequence of events.

The case was lodged under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), a senior police officer of the Purba Medinipur district was quoted as saying.

The opposition BJP has alleged that the TMC supremo is trying to give “simple accident” the shape of a pre-planned conspiracy." BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya told news agency PTI, "It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," was quote as saying.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien condemned the statement, “Those responsible for this heinous incident need to be brought to book. It was in such poor taste that within 30 minutes, there were other kinds of statements. We condemn those statements. Talk to doctors and see what happened,” he told news agency ANI after meeting the Election Commission over the incident.

Topics
west bengal assembly elections 2021 mamata banerjee
