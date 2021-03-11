BJP leaders reach hospital to meet Mamata Banerjee, doctor denies permission

The West Bengal unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday said it will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the “attack” on chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

A meeting of the BJP leaders is currently underway and they’re likely to visit the EC office after it concludes. Meanwhile, some of the BJP leaders including the party’s state chief spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya and senior leader Tathagta Roy visited the state-run SSKM hospital in Kolkata to meet the chief minister. However, the doctors denied them permission to see Banerjee.

"We came to meet the chief minister on humanitarian ground. Doctors however didn’t give us the permission. I wish we could meet her. We have met a state minister Arup Biswas instead and expressed her concern. We have told him (Biswas) to convey our message to the chief minister. We wish a speedy recovery" said Tathagata Roy at the hospital.

As BJP members reached the hospital, several TMC supporters were seen raising ‘GO BACK slogans.’

Banerjee claimed that she was deliberately pushed by four to five people hours after she filed her nomination from the constituency for the upcoming assembly elections. She alleged that there were no local police at the spot when the incident took place. The chief minister has sustained injuries on her left leg and waist.

The BJP meanwhile accused her of trying to turn a "simple accident" into a "pre-planned conspiracy", and that it was tactics to gain sympathy. They have demanded that a CBI probe be conducted into the matter, according to news agency PTI. "It can happen that she met with an accident but to claim that she was deliberately pushed is not acceptable. She has a lot of security personnel guarding her round the clock," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was quote as saying.

Earlier this morning, the activists of the ruling TMC took to the streets and burnt tyres to protest against her “political conspirators” in Nadigram's Birulia Bazar area, PTI reported.