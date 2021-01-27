IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal

  • The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
READ FULL STORY
By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:24 AM IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not support “Jai Shri Ram” slogans at an event in Kolkata to mark the 124th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, according to an RSS functionary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Mamata Banerjee attended that programme, which ran into a controversy, on January 23.

The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji, as Bose is fondly called, Jishnu Basu, general secretary of the RSS Bengal unit, said on Tuesday. “The Sangh is unhappy with what happened. Those who raised the slogan neither showed respect to Netaji nor showed respect to Ram. The event was held to pay homage to Netaji. Those who shouted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ must be identified...the party (Bharatiya Janata Party) must find out who were involved and whether this was an act of sabotage of some sort,” Basu said.

The event in Kolkata’s Victoria Memorial Hall grabbed headlines and triggered a heated debate on social media after a section of the audience shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans when Banerjee was about to walk up to the dais for a short speech. Subsequently, Banerjee, a guest at the event, refused to address the audience, saying the programme lost its dignity and she felt insulted.

A senior state BJP leader, who did not want to be named, said: “Some of those who shouted the slogan are known to be close to a senior leader from another state. The Prime Minister’s day-long visit on Netaji’s birthday was meticulously planned in view of the coming polls...The sloganeering punctured all the planning.”

Banerjee, who was seating close to Modi, used the sloganeering to her advantage, the BJP leader added.

“Being a seasoned politician, she quickly planned her move and put the BJP in an uncomfortable position,” he said.

The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) said “Jai Shri Ram” slogans at the event were “condemnable”. “...the sloganeering at a function held to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji was an insult to the patriot. This is the only reason why the RSS has reacted. For once they have taken the right decision,” MP and party leader Saugata Roy said.

With the BJP and the TMC racing to claim the legacy of Bose ahead of the upcoming polls, experts said the job won’t be easy for the saffron camp in Bengal. “The patriot’s strong views on inclusive and secular nationalism do not gel with the politics of religious polarisation,” said Udayan Bandopadhyay, a politics science professor and an election analyst.

The controversy comes at a time when the BJP and the TMC are locked in fierce battle for the assembly polls slated for the first half of 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

RSS rejects Ram chants at Netaji event in Bengal

By Tanmay Chatterjee, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:24 AM IST
  • The RSS is of the view that the slogan hailing Lord Ram should not have been shouted at a government event organised to pay homage to Netaji.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
The Supreme Court. (HT archive)
west bengal assembly election

SC refuses to entertain plea seeking ‘free and fair’ polls in West Bengal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 01:26 PM IST
A public interest litigation (PIL) in this regard was filed in the apex court in December 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
“People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said.(PTI File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP targets CM Mamata Banerjee for appeasement politics in Bengal

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 AM IST
Banerjee on Saturday refused to speak at an official event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the beginning of the celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 124th birth anniversary after Bharatiya Janata Party supporters raised “Jai Shri Ram” slogans just before Banerjee was to start her address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Switching political allegiance doesn't always guarantee leadership positions, Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'Need to induct leaders from other parties to expand base': Bengal BJP chief

PTI, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:52 PM IST
In an interview to PTI, he also clarified that everybody has to abide by the rules and regulations of the party, be it the old-timers or the newcomers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
Congress' West Bengal in-charge Jitin Prasada with Rahul Gandhi(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

Congress-Left to fight for Bengal's identity: Jitin Prasada

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:29 PM IST
Accusing the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not focusing on people's issues, Prasada said this election in Bengal should have been about the performance of the BJP-led central government and what it has done for Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
“I still say what Bengal thinks today India thinks tomorrow, let us do that” said Mamata Banerjee in her address(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

'We celebrate Netaji not just in election year': Mamata Banerjee's top 10 quotes

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:24 PM IST
“We will build an Azad Hind Monument. We will show how it will be done. They've spent thousands of crores in building statues and a new parliament complex. A monument, named after Azad Hind Fauj, will be built at Rajarhat." said the chief minister at the end of her rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks during the inauguration of 45th Regional Conference of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI01_19_2021_000048B)(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

WB Governor Dhankhar promises violence-free assembly elections

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:44 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar blamed the previous Union governments for not paying enough respect to several freedom fighters like Netaji, Ambedkar and Sardar Patel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
Terming TMC's allegations 'unfortunate', the CEC said the BSF was one of the finest forces.(PTI)
west bengal assembly election

'Unfortunate': CEC Sunil Arora on TMC allegation that BSF is 'coercing' voters

Written by Prashasti Singh, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said concerns of political parties in West Bengal about the law and order situation in the state during electioneering for the upcoming polls will be addressed by ensuring optimal deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
"The ECI will ensure that there is no irregularity and every voter is allowed to cast vote in a free and fair manner in the assembly polls. We know how to get it done," said Chief election commissioner Sunil Arora.
west bengal assembly election

Election Commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power: CEC Arora

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:04 PM IST
"The commission has zero-tolerance to money and muscle power or misuse of government machinery," the Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora told reporters. Adding that no civic police volunteers will be deployed for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
Rajib Banerjee went to the Raj Bhawan in the afternoon and submitted a copy of the letter to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.(ANI/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

Gave my resignation as I was troubled, mentally hurt: Rajib Banerjee

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
  • Rajib Banerjee resigned from the post amid speculations that he too may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the state assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
Arindam Bhattacharya said the youth of Bengal have big dreams and they want employment.(Twitter/ANI)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal Govt under debt of crores of rupees, says former TMC MLA

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
While saying that development of Bengal is the only reason behind his joining BJP, Arindam Bhattacharya accused TMC of misleading the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
BSF, however, has refuted the charges saying that the allegations were baseless and far from truth. (PTI file)
west bengal assembly election

Ahead of elections, TMC says BSF being misused

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The BJP, meanwhile has alleged that at least 400,000- 500,000 Rohingyas, who illegally entered the country through the Indo-Bangla border, have been included in the voters’ list and urged the poll panel to order a special audit of the electoral roll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
Tengua market area decorated with TMC flag at Nandigram in East Medinipur district(PTI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP asks ECI to deploy CAPF a fortnight before polling day in Bengal

ANI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:14 AM IST
It also said that live webcasting should be made available inside critical polling stations and its feed should be made available to political parties.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh says electoral rolls contains names of Rohingyas.(Prateek Choudhury/Hindustan Times File Photo)
west bengal assembly election

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh alleges names of Rohingyas included in electoral rolls

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 02:39 PM IST
  • Ghosh said that he told the officials to ensure that polling is conducted in a peaceful manner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee alleged that people are being forced to vote for a particular political party. (@itspcofficial/Twitter)
west bengal assembly election

TMC alleges BSF threatening voters in border areas, lodges complaint with CEC

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:43 PM IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP