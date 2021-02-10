Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Amit Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal
west bengal assembly election

Amit Shah to flag off 4th round of BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra', address rally in Bengal

He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 10:37 PM IST
Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.(ANI Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the fourth round of the BJP's 'Poriborton Yatra' from Cooch Behar in poll-bound West Bengal and also address a public meeting on Thursday, a party statement said. 

He will address the rally at the Thakurbari ground, the party's chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said.

Later in the evening, Shah will address a meeting of the party's social media volunteers in Kolkata.  

His earlier trip to the state was postponed following violence during the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day.  

The BJP has planned five rounds of 'Poriborton Yatra' (journey for change) to cover all 294 assembly seats in the state as it steps up its campaign to end the 10-year reign of Trinamool Congress president and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP