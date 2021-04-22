Home / Elections / West Bengal Assembly Election / Mamata Banerjee cancels all her meetings as Election Commission revokes permission for rallies due to Covid-19
"I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly," CM Banerjee tweeted.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 09:36 PM IST
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday cancelled all her pre-scheduled election meetings and public rallies following an order from the Election Commission of India.

"In the wake of upsurge in #COVID19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually. We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly," CM Banerjee tweeted.

