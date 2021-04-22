PM Modi cancels visit to Bengal on Friday, to hold high-level meets on Covid-19
In the last 24 hours, India registered more than 300,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest-ever single day spike anywhere in the world, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) dashboard showed on Thursday morning.
UPDATED ON APR 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on Thursday he will not address poll rallies in West Bengal on Friday, and will instead chair high-level meetings in Delhi over the worsening situation of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country.
“Tomorrow, will be chairing high-level meetings to review the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Due to that, I would not be going to West Bengal,” PM Modi tweeted on Thursday evening.