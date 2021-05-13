West Bengal: Elections to Samsherganj, Jangipur assembly seats today

Elections to the Samsherganj and Jangipur constituencies in West Bengal, where polling was deferred in April due to the death of their candidates, will be held on May 13. The results of the remaining 292 seats were announced on May 2, three days after the final phase of voting in the state was wrapped up.

Reaul Haque, the Congress candidate from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidabad district, died due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 15. Pradip Kumar Nandi, the Revolutionary Socialist Party candidate from Jangipur, also succumbed to the infection on April 17.

The first round of voting in the state was held on March 27 and the subsequent rounds took place on April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. On May 2, after counting of votes, Trinamool Congress alliance was announced winner after bagging 214 seats. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee took oath for her third consecutive term on May 5.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), meanwhile, upped its performance and recorded its best ever vote share, of 77 seats, in a West Bengal election. The party's tally in the state assembly has now reduced to 75, after two of its MLAs resigned on May 12.

