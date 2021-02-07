West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today
Preparations are underway in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal to Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.
The Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal.
"Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At programme there, will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.
PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
As per an official release, the Prime Minister, at around 11.45 am, will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District, Assam.
Thereafter, at around 4.50 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal.
PM Modi had visited Kolkata on January 23 to celebrate Parikrama Diwas.
Banerjee made the announcements while presenting the state's vote-on-account in the legislative assembly and the last budget ahead of the polls.
In present-day Nandigram, the battle lines seem to have been redrawn after Banerjee announced her candidature from the seat, the home turf of Adhikari, who has asserted he will defeat his former boss by "at least 50,000 votes" if fielded from the constituency.
Union minister of state for the ministry of home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, came into force from January 10, 2020.
