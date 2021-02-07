IND USA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during attending an event marking the Diamond Jubilee of High Court of Gujarat on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
west bengal assembly election

West Bengal's Haldia prepares to welcome PM Modi today

PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.
ANI, Purba Medinipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:55 AM IST

Preparations are underway in the Haldia area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal to Welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to dedicate the LPG import terminal built by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited to the nation in Haldia, West Bengal.

"Tomorrow evening, I would be in Haldia, West Bengal. At programme there, will dedicate to the nation the LPG import terminal built by BPCL. Will also dedicate to the nation Dobhi-Durgapur Natural Gas Pipeline section of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit two states Assam and West Bengal on Sunday.

As per an official release, the Prime Minister, at around 11.45 am, will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals and launch 'Asom Mala', a programme for state highways and major district roads, at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur District, Assam.

Thereafter, at around 4.50 pm, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of key infrastructure projects in Haldia, West Bengal.

PM Modi had visited Kolkata on January 23 to celebrate Parikrama Diwas.

