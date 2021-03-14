Will fight against 'anti-Bengal forces,' says Mamata Banerjee ahead of Kolkata roadshow

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asserted she will continue to fight and will “never bow down to cowardice" ahead of her first rally after the alleged attack on her in the state’s Nandigram earlier this week. A special stage with extra ramps was being set up for Banerjee, who is still in a wheelchair due to the injuries sustained during the alleged attack on Wednesday evening, according to news agency ANI.

Police personnel have also been deployed for the roadshow, which will start from Gandhi Murti in the afternoon and will conclude at Hazra in Kolkata, to prevent any untoward incident, ANI added.

“We will continue to fight boldly! I'm still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE!” Banerjee tweeted.

Before that, Banerjee said she is contesting from Nandigram to work against the "anti-Bengal forces." Remembering the villagers who were killed in the police firing on March 14, 2007, Banerjee said, "As a mark of respect and encouraged by my brothers and sisters of Nandigram, I am contesting Bengal elections 2021 as Trinamool Congress party candidate from this historic place." "It is my great honour to be here and work along with members of Shaheed families against anti-Bengal forces," she added.

"On this day, in 2007, innocent villagers were killed in firing at Nandigram. Many bodies could not be found. It was a dark chapter in the history of the State. Heartfelt tribute to all those who lost their lives," she also said.

Banerjee claimed on March 10 that she was pushed by four to five unidentified men while she was interacting with people in Birulia market area. Following the attack, leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleged that the attack was part of a conspiracy against her. However, the Election Commission of India on Sunday rejected their allegations.

The regulatory body gave its decision after reviewing a report submitted by the West Bengal chief secretary and two poll observers. Poll observers submitted their report to the Election Commission on Saturday, in which they claimed that the incident was an accident and the injuries were the result of "the suddenness" of that accident, news agency PTI reported. "There was no conspiracy behind the incident," observers said in the report, according to the news agency.

West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly in eight phases beginning from March 27. The voting will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.