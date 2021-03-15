Your pain is more than mine, says wheelchair-bound Mamata Banerjee in Purulia

Addressing an election campaign rally in the Purulia district of West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she decided to travel because the ‘pain of the people is greater than mine’ and asserted that no other government in the world has been able to do as much work as hers. “Some people thought I would be confined to home after this injury. But the pain of the people is greater than mine and so I have decided to move around,” Banerjee said addressing the rally while sitting in a wheelchair. She was referring to her injury sustained in an alleged attack in Nandigram last week.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also enumerated the schemes launched by her government for the people as she promised to keep delivering food to people. “The TMC government will remain and you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You don't have to come to shops after May,” Banerjee said.

The West Bengal government had started the scheme to provide free ration to the people of the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Initially, the scheme was only for three months: April, May and June and was extended for a year after that. The scheme aims to provide an additional 5kg food grain free of cost to around 80 crore national food security act (NFSA) beneficiaries.

“For the first three months of the lockdown, we gave each family five kilos of rice. Over the next three months, till September, we would provide five kilos of rice along with an equal amount of flour to each family. We will provide a free ration till June 2021. We give better quality rice than the Centre. Only 6.01 crore people or around 60% of the people in Bengal have been benefited from the Centre free ration scheme. We are providing to 10 crore people,” Banerjee had then said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had then called it a political move to counter the party in poll-bound West Bengal as the decision to extend the ration scheme was taken after prime minister Narendra Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November 2020. “Immediately after the Prime Minister announced that the Centre would provide free ration under Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till November, the chief minister jumped into a political race to counter it. She has said the state will give free ration to people till June 2021. Does she have any credibility as far as social welfare is concerned?” BJP’s national secretary Rahul Sinha asked.

West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.