West Bengal civic poll results LIVE: Mamata's Trinamool set for landslide win
West Bengal Municipal Election Results 2022: The counting of votes for West Bengal civic polls in underway.
The polls were held on February 27 with nearly 95 lakh people exercising their franchise to decide the fate of more than 8,000 candidates. The top contenders were the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress.
The ruling Trinamool Congress previously emerged victorious in all five civic bodies in recent elections, including the high-profile Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
The West Bengal civic polls were marked by sporadic incidents, ranging from ransacking of a polling booth to attacks on policemen.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 11:26 AM
TMC on the way to victory in 90 out of 108 civic bodies
The counting of votes for West Bengal civic polls in underway. Trinamool Congress is on the way to victory in 90 out of 108 civic bodies as per the counting results till 11 am.
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 11:19 AM
West Bengal Municipal Election Results: Current tally is 82 TMC, 1 others
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 11:18 AM
TMC wins Kharagpur municipality, another BJP stronghold
The ruling Trinamool Congress has logged a victory in Kharagpur civic body, a Bhartiya Janata Party stronghold.
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 10:44 AM
Hamro Party on its way to win Darjeeling
The Hamro Party, launched three months ago, is on its way to win Darjeeling civic body. Earlier, Darjeeling was with the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 10:42 AM
Counting of WB civic polls going on amidst tight security
The counting of votes is taking place amid high security.
The Calcutta High Court had earlier rejected the Bharatiya Janata Party's petition seeking a stay on the counting.
The BJP alleged that the police and the State Election Commission had failed to ensure a free and fair election. The BJP says that there were several instances of rigging and attacks, and hence, a re-polling in the state - under the supervision of central police forces- is a must.
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 10:36 AM
TMC leading in Contai civic body polls
Contai was known to be a bastion of the Adhikari family. The Adhikari family members were earlier with the TMC. They are now with BJP. Suvendu Adhikari is a BJP legislator and leader of the opposition in the Legislative Assembly.
-
Wed, 02 Mar 2022 10:28 AM
Ruling party TMC was on the way to win 46 municipalities
The party took early leads in Mekhliganj and Mathabhanga municipalities in Coochbehar district in North Bengal, and Raghunathpur Municipality in Purulia district as the counting of votes began at 8 am.