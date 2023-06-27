“A good man, a dear friend, and a great American,” billionaire businessman dies in a racing accident in Colorado

James Crown, a billionaire businessman, passed away on Sunday in a car racing accident in Colorado, he had turned 70 on the day of his death. Died in a single-vehicle crash after slamming into a barrier at Aspen Motorsports Park in Woody Creek, Colorado.

Paula Crown and James Crown at MoMA's Party in the Garden 2022, in New York. (CBSnews screenshot/twitter )

James Crown held multiple leadership roles, he was a Board member of JPMorgan Chase since the early 1990s, and a Board director at General Dynamics. Additionally, he occupied the position of chairman and CEO of his family business, the investment firm Henry Crown and Company.

CEO of JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon, stated that “We extend our deepest condolences to Jim’s family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Our thoughts are also with all of you who knew and loved Jim, as much as I did. He was an integral part of JPMorgan Chase and our lives, and his presence will be deeply missed.”

A family representative told the media, “The Crown family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Jim Crown. The family requests that their privacy be respected at this difficult time.”

Crown was a resident of Chicago but frequently visited Colorado, as he held additional leadership positions in both states. He was the chair emeritus of the Aspen Institute, and a trustee at three institutions: the Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago and the Civic Committee. He also held the position of a managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co. In 2014, Crown was appointed as president Barack Obama’s intelligence advisory board. According to Forbes, in 2020, Crown’s family wealth is at $10.2 billion.

In a news release, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office asserted that “The official cause of death is pending autopsy although multiple blunt force trauma is evident. The manner is an accident.”

President Joe Biden Grieved crown’s dead, calling him “a good man, a dear friend, and a great American.”

Additionally, he wrote, “Jim lived a great Chicago story – one that tied our nation’s industrious past to an ever-hopeful future. He grew up the great-grandson of a sweatshop worker whose son turned a construction-supply company into an empire. Throughout his own career as a business and civic leader, Jim continued to drive that legacy forward, bring out the best in his peers, and help shape the city he loved.”

Last week, Crown was an attendee at the White House State Dinner which was organized in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

