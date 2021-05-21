Actor Mohanlal turns 61, celebrates low-key birthday at home, see pics

Actor Mohanlal, who turned 61 on Friday, had a quiet birthday at home with his family and close friends. One of his friends Sameer Hamsa took to Instagram to share some pictures from the birthday celebration.

The pictures read the caption: “Stay home, stay safe”.

In the pictures, shared as part of a story, Mohanlal can be seen sporting a long beard which could be for his upcoming directorial project, Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

When the project was announced in 2019, Mohanlal called it the beginning of a new journey. He went on to reveal that the film will be shot in 3D and can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. It’s a story set in Portugal.

Mohanlal will be seen next in Barroz - Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure.

Lalettan, as he is often referred to by his colleagues and his fans, revealed how the whole idea of him directing a film took shape. Apparently, the idea was born when he and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar had decided to make a 3D show and had met Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first fantasy 3D Film My dear Kuttichathan.

The film will have more than one part and will be predominantly shot in Goa. The cast will include many international actors and the casting process will begin in the coming few months.

On the career front, Mohanlal was recently seen in Drishyam 2, in which he returned as the widely popular character Georgekutty, who continues to evade police arrest in connection with the disappearance of a key character from the first part.

He also awaits the release of upcoming Malayalam film Aaraattu. Directed by B Unnikrishnan, the film also stars Shraddha Srinath, Neha Saxena, Siddique and Nedimudu Venu among others. It has music by Rahul Raj. The film is gearing up for release in August 2021.

