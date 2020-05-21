Mohanlal officially announces Drishyam 2 on 60th birthday, see promo video

regional-movies

Updated: May 21, 2020 15:15 IST

Actor Mohanlal on Thursday took to Twitter to share the official announcement video of Drishyam 2, which will mark his reunion with filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. The project, according to reports, will take off post lockdown.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

It’s worth mentioning that Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced.

In a recent media interaction, Jeetu revealed he’s going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. As per reports, this new project will be Drishyam 2, and it’ll go on the floors as soon as Kerala government grants permission to commence film shootings.

Also read: Surbhi Chandna says she was almost replaced in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam film, Big Brother. He was also recently seen in Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which has a sequel in the pipeline. Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles. Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal.

Lucifer will also have a sequel and the project is all set to be remade in Telugu with Chiranjeevi.

Follow @htshowbiz for more