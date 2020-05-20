Mohanlal, Jeetu Joseph to reunite for Drishyam 2, project to kick-off post lockdown

regional-movies

The sequel to the highly successful Malayalam crime drama Drishyam has been commissioned and it’ll mark the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. As per a report by Asianet News, the project will take off post lockdown. An official announcement regarding the sequel can be expected to be made on Mohanlal’s birthday on Thursday.

It’s worth mentioning that Mohanlal and Jeetu Joseph recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The project, which also stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady, was officially launched last December. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced.

In a media interaction few weeks ago, Jeetu had revealed he’s going to put Ram on hold and finish working on another project in the interim. As per reports, this new project will be Drishyam 2, and it’ll go on the floors as soon as Kerala government grants permission to commence film shootings.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam film Big Brother. He was also recently seen in Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which has a sequel in the pipeline.

Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

Lucifer marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj. In December 2018, he took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post on the experience of directing Mohanlal.

