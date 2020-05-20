Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana takes online belly dance classes, instructor shares then and now pics

bollywood

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been staying home in Mumbai with her parents from the start of the lockdown in March. On Wednesday, Mumbai-based belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja shared a throwback picture with the star kid from last year and another that displayed how their sessions are progressing now.

Taking to Instagram to share a collage, Sanjana wrote: “Dec 2019 #beforelockdown May 2020 #lockdown4 With @suhanakhan2 Level up #onlinebellydanceclass #artofbellydancewithsanjana.”

In one of the pictures, the two women pose for the camera, even as Sanjana takes a selfie. This is from before the lockdown and sees the two of them inside, in what appears to be a gym. The second and third are screenshots of their online tutorials.

Through lockdown, Suhana has been keeping herself busy doing various interesting things. Couple of days back, she turned editor for her close friend Ananya Panday as she stitched together a video, which is a compilation of behind-the-scene clips of Ananya from her photoshoots.

Ananya had taken to Instagram stories to flaunt her best friend’s editing skills. She wrote: “Edited by the queen @suhanakhan2”. The clip features glimpses of Ananya’s work life. Incidentally, Ananya’s debut film Student Of The Year 2 had also turned one around that time in mid-May.

Suhana has been studying in New York, after finishing her studies at UK’s Ardingly College. The star kid nurses an ambition to join the film industry. Talking about it, Ananya had told Pinkvilla last year, “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,” she said, and added, “She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”

