Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya wants sole custody of kids, says his brother Shamas ‘was an issue’

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:46 IST

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife, Aaliya, has explained why she decided to divorce him and that she expects sole custody of their children. Nawaz was served divorce papers via WhatsApp and email on May 7, according to Aaliya’s lawyer, but is yet to respond.

In an interview to The Times of India, Aaliya said that she had reverted to her original name, Anjali, as she does not want it to appear that she is piggybacking on Nawaz’s name after ending their relationship. She also mentioned that his brother, Shamas, was a part of the problem.

She said, “There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi (that didn’t exist for me), I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”

She continued, “I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation.” About the custody of their children, she said, “I have raised them and I want their custody.”

In an earlier interview to ABP News, she’d said, “There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious.” She’d added, “The problems between Nawaz and me have been going on since 2010, after one year of our marriage. I have been handling everything but now things have escalated beyond repair.”

On Monday, Nawaz said that he had arrived in his hometown of Budhana, in Uttar Pradesh, to be with his mother, who hasn’t been well. The actor said that he had obtained the necessary travel permits and that he would be isolating himself for two weeks.

