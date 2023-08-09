Actress turned poet: Megan Fox announces poetry book titled ‘Pretty Boys are Poisonous’

We write what we can not speak. On August 8, Megan Fox took to her Instagram to announce her debut poetry book titled, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous." “I wrote a book (heartbreak emoji),” she captioned her post. "Pre-order now at the link in my bio. Out November 7th."

The story behind the book

"My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others"- Megan

The book consists of over 70 poems in which she chronicles all the ways "we fit ourselves into the shape of the ones we love, even if it means losing ourselves in the process."

In the other slides featured in the carousel, Megan shared the inspiration behind her upcoming project, "These poems were written in an attempt to excise the illness that had taken root in me because of my silence," she began.

“I've spent my entire life keeping the secrets of men, my body aches from carrying the weight of their sins. My freedom lives in these pages and I hope that my words can inspire others to take back their happiness and their identity by using their voice to illuminate what's been buried, but not forgotten, in the darkness.”

Simon & Schuster will be publishing Megan's book

The book's publisher, Simon & Schuster, also working with singer Britney Spears on her upcoming memoir, praised Megan for her wicked humour. "Megan Fox showcases her wicked humour throughout a heartbreaking and dark collection of poetry."

In a press release, the publishing house claimed the book marks the "'powerful debut from one of the most well-known women of our time."

The poetry book will also be published as an audiobook from Simon & Schuster Audio and will be narrated by Megan herself.

"Turn the page, bite the apple, and sink your teeth into the most deliciously compelling and addictive books you'll read all year," they continued.

Reflecting on the past: Megan

Megan has previously reflected on how she faced “ridicule” for speaking out about the way men in Hollywood treated her.

“I think I was ahead of the #METOO movement by almost a decade,” she said in an interview with Britain's Glamour Magazine in April 2022.

In the past, Megan has been in two highly public relationships. She was married to “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Brian Austin Green from 2010 until 2021. The pair share three sons.

More recently, she began dating singer Machine Gun Kelly in 2020 and the pair has been in an on-and-off relationship since then.

