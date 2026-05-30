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Ahaan Panday and Sharvari shoot on the streets of the UK for Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance, video leaks online

 A leaked video from the UK shoot showcases their chemistry as they are seen shooting an importance sequence.

May 30, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Monica Yadav
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Following the breakout success of Saiyaara in 2025, Ahaan Panday is now stepping into a much bigger space with an untitled action-directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-starring Sharvari. While the makers have not officially revealed the film’s title or storyline yet, a leaked video from the movie’s ongoing international schedule has already taken over social media and sparked major curiosity among fans.

A leaked set video grabs attention online

Ahaan Panday and Sharvari shoot on the streets of the UK for Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance, watch leaked video.

The now-viral clip reportedly surfaced from the film’s UK shooting schedule and offers the first glimpse of Ahaan and Sharvari together on screen. Even though the footage lasted only a few seconds, online audienceswere quick to react to the pair’s contrasting screen presence and visible chemistry. In the clip, Ahaan is seen dressed entirely in black. Sharvari, meanwhile, appears in a maroon shirt paired with an orange mini skirt.

The film wrapped a 27-day schedule at YRF Studios in Mumbai earlier this year before the team moved overseas for a much longer international shoot, expected to continue for nearly two months.

Ali Abbas Zafar previously praised Ahaan Panday’s emotional instincts

For Sharvari, the actor will next be seen in Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Naseeruddin Shah. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition and explores themes of love, longing and migration across timelines. The romantic drama, featuring music by A. R. Rahman and lyrics by Irshad Kamil, is scheduled to release in theatres on June 12, 2026.

Meanwhile, Ahaan has signed his third project already with his first co-star, Aneet Padda and director Mohit Suri. The film will be backed by YRF.

 
ahaan panday ali abbas zafar yash raj films
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music, Web Series, Latest Dhurandhar 2 Review, Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Ahaan Panday and Sharvari shoot on the streets of the UK for Ali Abbas Zafar's action-romance, video leaks online
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