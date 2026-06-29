Akshay Kumar: There is no formula, just guts, prayers

Actor Akshay Kumar is riding high on the success of Welcome to the Jungle. At a time when every theatrical release feels like a high-stakes gamble, the film’s strong box-office run has reaffirmed Akki's endearing connect with the audience. Equally adept at delivering adrenaline-fuelled action and effortless comedy, he indulges us in an engaging conversation, declaring right at the beginning: ‘Dekh, Medha, mai dil se bolunga jo bolunga, headline ya TRP wagarh ke liye nahi’. Excerpts:

Be authentic, he original: Akshay Kumar

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Welcome to the Jungle has stormed past ₹65 crore in its opening weekend. The industry is happy and relieved and the audience is truly enjoying the laugh riot. What do you have to say?Just two words: Jai Mahakal!

You’ve completed more than three decades in the industry. What is the biggest misconception people still have about Akshay Kumar?That I have some secret machine at home that produces four films a year! But it’s all about time management and discipline. Another misconception is that because I’ve been around for more than three decades, everything comes easy to me now. It doesn’t. Every Friday still feels like an exam result. Every film still gives me butterflies. The day I stop being nervous or excited about a new project, I think that’s the day I should retire. So no secret formula... just discipline, consistency and still having the hunger of a newcomer.

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{{^usCountry}} Bollywood has been going through phases where audience tastes have changed every few years. How have you stayed relevant?Being relevant and understanding what audiences want is one of the hardest things to predict. Sometimes you need to give audiences something they didn’t even know they wanted. Following trends doesn’t guarantee success either. The trick is not to be scared. If you believe in something, go for it wholeheartedly. There is no formula, just a lot of guts and prayers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bollywood has been going through phases where audience tastes have changed every few years. How have you stayed relevant?Being relevant and understanding what audiences want is one of the hardest things to predict. Sometimes you need to give audiences something they didn’t even know they wanted. Following trends doesn’t guarantee success either. The trick is not to be scared. If you believe in something, go for it wholeheartedly. There is no formula, just a lot of guts and prayers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What lessons have you learnt from the successes and setbacks of your films?That you can’t always trust your instincts. Sometimes you can love, admire and be excited about a project, yet it simply doesn’t connect with the audience. But I’m not the kind of actor who is only looking for blockbusters. There are so many stories to tell and so many talented artistes and technicians to work with. Some of my films over the last five years have been my favourites, and others I’m not sure even my family went to see. But I never stopped trying. Better to be relentless than too scared to make your next hit or flop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What lessons have you learnt from the successes and setbacks of your films?That you can’t always trust your instincts. Sometimes you can love, admire and be excited about a project, yet it simply doesn’t connect with the audience. But I’m not the kind of actor who is only looking for blockbusters. There are so many stories to tell and so many talented artistes and technicians to work with. Some of my films over the last five years have been my favourites, and others I’m not sure even my family went to see. But I never stopped trying. Better to be relentless than too scared to make your next hit or flop. {{/usCountry}}

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What excites you most creatively now?The number of hungry artistes, writers and debut directors getting opportunities excites me. Personally, having come from the background that I have, I still love good old-fashioned action, memorable dialogues and songs you can listen to on repeat. Today everything moves so fast. One minute something is viral, the next minute it’s forgotten. All you can do is try to be the best version of yourself and hope people connect with it.

Do you still get nervous before a film release? Does home production add more pressure?I do get nervous, but not to the point where I can’t eat or sleep. Give me home-cooked food and a pillow any day of the week and I’m happy. These days, I’m more nervous for everyone else involved in the film. I’ve experienced success, failure, heartache and triumph enough times. I just want the best for everyone around me.

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Many younger actors look up to your discipline and work ethic. In an industry that often celebrates overnight success, what habits are truly non-negotiable for longevity?Be authentic. Be original. Don’t try to look, dance or act like someone else. Be a producer’s actor and remember that you’re only as big as your last hit film. Stay humble on your way up, otherwise the fall will be much more painful.

Do you take feedback from your wife, author and producer Twinkle Khanna, and kids?Always have, always will. You never know where the next great idea will come from.

When you look back at your journey from Rajiv Bhatia to Akshay Kumar, is there a struggle or sacrifice that still moves you emotionally?There’s always an untold sacrifice when climbing any ladder. Something I found many action heroes have in common, when our careers were at our highest, our families suffered with our absence. Missing my wife & kids on long outdoor schedules has always been the hardest part to making films… No matter how much you do later, there is no substitute for being present in a child’s life. Luckily, my wife understands better than anyone, but it’s hard for a child to understand why daddy has to leave home to entertain others when all he wants is to make them laugh the most.

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The Welcome franchise is known for its madcap humour and ensemble chaos. What makes Welcome to the Jungle different?The earlier Welcome films were madness in a living room. This one is madness in a jungle! We’ve taken the chaos, multiplied it by ten and dropped everyone into the middle of nowhere.

There are helicopters, action sequences, mistaken identities and so many characters that even we sometimes needed a headcount on set. What makes it fresh is that it’s not just a comedy of dialogues anymore. It’s comedy on a much bigger canvas — an adventure-comedy where something goes wrong every five minutes.

"The most important person I wish to thank for not only today but also the past 20 years is (filmmaker) Anees Bazmeeji. This man is the creator of Welcome, without his genius filmmaking none of the 30+ cast members of Welcome to Jungle, would be standing here enjoying this weekend, especially me," says Akshay

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And…The most important person I wish to thank for not only today but also the past 20 years is (filmmaker) Anees Bazmeeji. This man is the creator of Welcome, without his genius filmmaking none of the 30+ cast members of Welcome to Jungle, would be standing here enjoying this weekend, especially me.

The first rule of martial arts is to never forget where you come from… I will cherish Aneesji for what he has given us all and the road he paved for so many of us.

Welcome to the Jungle is quite literally standing on the shoulders of giants. From Anees ji, Ferozji (A Nadiadwala, filmmaker), Anilji (Kapoor, actor) and Nanaji (Patekar, actor) and now my friend Ahmed (Khan, director of Welcome to the Jungle).Follow Medha Shri on X

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