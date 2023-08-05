America's biggest jackpot is now worth over a billion

One of America's two big jackpot games, Mega Millions, has had no new winners since April. After Tuesday's drawing the lottery's grand prize continues to grow, climbing over $1.2 billion and moving closer to making all-time records.

A $2 investment might as well be America's ticket to the jackpot.

Since spring, when a $20 million prize was won in Syracuse, New York, there have been no signs of this jackpot slowing down anytime soon.

The fourth largest prize in the lottery's history was seen in the drawing held on Friday when the estimated amount was $1.35 billion with a $625.3 million cash prize.

While no winner has been declared since spring, five other winners have been graced by their luck, with one taking away $1.348 billion, the second-largest prize in the game's history.

When to check for the lottery?

The drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11. pm. E.T.

What were the last winning numbers?

The winning numbers on the latest drawing held on Friday, August 4 were 11, 30, 45, 52 and 56. While there were no jackpot winners, the lottery amount has succeeded to $1.55 billion. The Mega Ball was 20 and the Megaplier was 2X.

The Megaplier?

This feature increases the non-jackpot prizes by three, four or even five times. It is offered by most states. Each additional play costs $1. The Megaplier is drawn prior to each regular Mega Millions drawing. Five balls have the marking "2X," three have "4X," and one has "5X" out of a total of 15.

How can Americans participate?

Tickets to the game cost $2 per play. Pick one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25 and five numbers from 1 to 70 to play. You can instruct the terminal to select numbers at random for you by selecting Easy Pick or Quick Pick. By matching every one of the drawing's six winning numbers, you win the jackpot. The game's website states that any person playing has a 1 in 302,575,350 to match the gold mega ball and the other five white balls. But the cherry on top is the winning prize which can range from $2 to the grand jackpot prize which varies, just like this time.

The largest jackpot amount in the last few years has been in 2018 in South Carolina when a winner took home $1.537 billion.

