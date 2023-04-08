A Sweet & Lovey-Dovey Start: Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Episode 1

The first episode of 'Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You' Season 2 has finally premiered, and fans of the series are in for a treat. The anime, based on the manga series by Kenjiro Hata, follows the married life of Nasa and Tsukasa, a couple who got married after knowing each other for only one night.

The first episode of 'Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You' Season 2 has finally premiered, and fans of the series are in for a treat.(Seven Arcs)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The episode starts off with a bang as Nasa has a dream about a car accident that ends up leading him to his wife, Tsukasa. The couple's daily life is a treat to watch, and their interactions with each other are still as cute and lovey-dovey as ever. It's hard not to root for them and their sweet relationship.

Nasa and Tsukasa's wedding planning woes: A delightful watch

The episode focuses on Nasa's wedding plans and the struggles he faces with the logistics and cost of planning a wedding. Tsukasa's amusing expressions during their movie date and the couple's heartwarming moments of intimacy are a delight to watch. (Also Read: Skip and Loafer episode 1 wins fans over with relatable and endearing characters)

Pop culture references and top-notch animation: A visual treat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anime is full of pop culture references, and fans of other anime and manga will appreciate them. The use of the real-life wedding magazine, Zexy, was also a nice touch. The animation and sound design are top-notch, and the voice acting is on point, with Junya Enoki and Akari Kitō doing an excellent job of bringing Nasa and Tsukasa to life. (Also Read: Too Cute Crisis: A sci-fi comedy anime where aliens meet adorable animals)

A mysterious ending: Tsukasa's views on marriage leave viewers wondering

The episode ends on a mysterious note, with Tsukasa saying that she doesn't want to get married, leaving viewers wondering about her past and what led to her current views on marriage. This cliffhanger will definitely keep viewers coming back for more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, 'Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You' Season 2 Episode 1 is a great start to the season, retaining the elements that made the first season so enjoyable while also introducing new storylines and characters. The humour is still present, and the romantic moments are still heartwarming. If you're a fan of the first season, you won't be disappointed. (Also Read: My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Episode 1: A fresh rom-com with MMO twist)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The anime is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys romantic comedies with a hint of mystery. The episode leaves us with many questions, and it's exciting to see where the story will go from here. So, what are you waiting for? Start watching!

The first episode of 'Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You' Season 2 has finally premiered, and fans of the series are in for a treat.(Seven Arcs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON