After-School Hanako-kun Episode 1 - Release date, time, what to expect and more

Fans of horror anime are in for a treat as the highly anticipated After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 is set to premiere on Thursday, October 13, 2023, at 2 am JST on TBS. The announcement sparked intrigue among fans, who initially wondered whether this would be a sequel. To clear the confusion, it was later confirmed as a "restart of the series," indicating a complete reboot of the beloved anime.

Highly anticipated horror anime After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 premieres on October 13, 2023.(TBS Animation)

In this fresh adaptation, Studio Lerche takes the helm under the direction of Masaki Kitamura. Kazuma Nagatomo handles the scripting, Aya Higami designs the characters, and Hiroshi Takaki provides the enchanting musical composition.

The female lead voice actors will lend their talent to the ending theme song titled "Koi! Koi Koi" (来い！濃い恋, Come to Me, Deep Love), while the opening song remains a delightful mystery for eager fans.

Hanako-kun Episode 1 release date and time:

For fans outside Japan, the excitement doesn't wane. After-School Hanako-kun episode 1 will air on Thursday, October 12, around 10:30 am PT in the United States and other regions. Thanks to Crunchyroll, the reboot has been licensed for a worldwide release, and the platform will exclusively stream After-School Hanako-kun episode 1.

The episode release times across various regions are as follows:

Pacific Time: Thursday, October 12, 10:30 am

Central Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 pm

Eastern Time: Thursday, October 12, 1:30 pm

British Summer Time: Thursday, October 12, 6:30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Thursday, October 12, 11:00 pm

What is Hanako-kun about?

After-School Hanako-kun, based on the original manga by Aidalro, introduces viewers to Nene Yashiro, a high school student enamoured with the occult. Summoning Hanako-san of the Toilet, a powerful spirit known for granting wishes, Nene inadvertently delves into the world of supernatural mysteries at Kamome Academy. The series promises an intriguing blend of supernatural elements and compelling storytelling, offering a delightful experience for both new viewers and long-time fans.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, the anime community eagerly awaits the reimagined adventures of Nene Yashiro, Hanako-kun, and their enigmatic world. Prepare for a captivating journey filled with mystery, magic, and unforgettable characters!

