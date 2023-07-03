Animate USA is opening a retail store in Torrance, California this summer!

Animate International will be opening anotherretail store in the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California this summer. The announcement was made at Anime Expo on Saturday.

Animate USA opens a new store!

The store will be located close to Animate USA’s warehouse. The new shop is located in the sixth largest mall in the US. Del Amo Fashion Center already boasts some Japanese stores like UNIQLO, Book Off, and Sanrio.

Animate’s new store is expected to be 3,843 sq. ft. in size, with a 313 sq. ft. event space. The event space will be used for pop-up shops and promotional events. The shop will sell anime merchandise such as figures, keychains, accessories, books, apparel and much more!

This store will be the first Animate store to open in the US. However, Animate has an online shop which ships across the US as well as Canada. A selection of their products is also available inthe animate section of US Kinokuniya Bookstores. Animate’s panel at Anime Expo will be offering anime merchandise, some of which will be specifically available at the convention. In addition, it has raffles and unique visuals on display!

Animate location at Anime Expo 2023

Animate is Japan's leading company in anime goods retail. It specialises in authentic licenced CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, character goods and other merchandise relating to anime, manga and games. Anime is popular among fans of Japanese media for offering exclusive bonuses and original limited editions. The first store was opened in 1983, and in the 40 years since, Animate has made a name for itself around the world. Anime not only sells goods but also serves as a cultural hub and gateway to the cutting edge of the Japanese anime scene.

At the new Animate store, customers can expect new anime music videos and clips to play inside. Alongside this, it will be able to provide information on anime-related events. Animate even collaborates with cafes where customers can enjoy character-themed food and drink and decorations. It will be exciting to see how the new store in Torrance, California is developed.