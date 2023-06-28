Anime Expo 2023, North America's biggest annual anime convention is around the corner, find details here!

Anime Expo, North America's largest annual anime convention is being held in downtown Los Angeles from July 1 onwards. The convention will span over 4 days in the Los Angeles Convention Center. The events cover various categories of Japanese pop culture including but not limited to panel discussions and industry autographs, cosplay and fashion shows, karaoke and concerts, and even butler and maid cafes! Anime Expo, a Japanese pop culture convention(Anime Expo)

It will host numerous talented individuals ranging from anime creators, directors, manga editors, publishers, musicians, voice actors, and many more! The guests of honour include 24 esteemed professionals from the industry such as Kafka Asagiri, the author and creator of Bungou Stray Dogs; Acky Bright, a manga artist and illustrator who has even worked for DC Comics; Masahiko Minami, the president and producer of the animation studio, Bones Inc; Yoshitaka Amano, an internationally acclaimed Japanese artist among others.

Among all the exciting workshops, competitions and other activities are also events catered specifically towards the adult audience. These 18+ only gatherings are a great way to meet like-minded people over some fun activities.

Although it is named Anime Expo, the convention is not limited to anime and manga enjoyers. Gamers, Twitch streamers, YouTubers–any and all enjoyers of Japanese pop culture are invited. Throughout the 4 days, the conventions will provide entertainment to everyone in the community.

In case, anyone is interested, there are opportunities to get involved in the Anime Expo as more than a participant. One can volunteer, apply for a booth, host a panel, enter competitions and also apply to perform as a musician, dancer, or any performing artist.

Furthermore, the official website provides many details including a brief travel guide to help the participants plan their trips.

Anime Expo started in 1991 and was originally named ‘Anime Con’. It was the initiative of the members of UC Berkeley’s anime club, Cal Animage Alpha. It aims to bring together fans and industry from Japan, the US, and several other parts of the world. Anime Expo is a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in Japanese animation and culture to enjoy the best of Japanese entertainment, music, fashion, and video games.