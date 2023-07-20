Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3: Exact Release Date , Time & where to watch

The highly anticipated Summer 2023 anime series, Rent-a-Girlfriend, has captured fans' attention. The second episode of Season 3 earned a lot of praise, and the audience eager for more. The long wait is now over, as Episode 3 of Rent-A-Girlfriend Season 3 will be released on Saturday, July 22.

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 will release Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. Find exact release date, times and streaming guide here!

For those who are unfamiliar with the series, Crunchyroll describes the series as follows, ‘The third season of the anime adapting Reiji Miyajima’s hit rom-com manga kicks off today as part of Crunchyroll’s Summer 2023 season, and there’s even a new girl in the mix to complicate things further.’

What is the exact release time of episode 3 of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3?

Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 2 will release Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 1:23 am JST. Here’s the exact release time of Rent-a-Girlfriend season 3 episode 3 in your time zone.

Date JST PT ET GMT CET IST July, 22 2023 1:23 AM 9:23 AM 12: 23 PM 4: 23 PM 6:23 PM 9:53 PM

Where to WatchRent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 3?

In Japan, Rent-a-Girlfriend can be enjoyed on various platforms like TBS, MBS, DMM TV, ABEMA, and U-Next. However, international fans can also stream the series through Crunchyroll.

What happened in Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3 Episode 2?

In the previous episode of Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, Ruka discovers Chizuru leaving Kazuya's apartment and assumes they're in a relationship, causing misunderstandings. However, they reveal they're working on a movie together, and Ruka decides to help, bonding with Kazuya. Mini overhears and learns Chizuru's true profession, but after resolving the situation, she spends time with them. Meanwhile, Kazuya shows his revised project to Shimizu, and Chizuru seeks Sayuri's opinion of him. Sayuri praises Kazuya, believing his imperfections make him a perfect match for Chizuru. Excited, Kazuya shares the project's progress with Chizuru, and they celebrate its initial success. Due to budget constraints, Ruka suggests using a web novel for the script, and Kazuya appreciates her support.

While searching for a script, Kazuya encounters Mini and confesses about Chizuru's rental girlfriend status. Mini becomes fascinated by their love story and pledges to support their relationship. The episode ends with Chizuru enjoying a peaceful moment on her balcony.

